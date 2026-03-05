International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Returns 200 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 200 PoWs Return to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Russia Returns 200 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 200 PoWs Return to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
Russia returned 200 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity and 200 prisoners of war of Ukrainian armed forces were transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On March 5, 200 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 200 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement said.The Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. Then they will all be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.The UAE and the US provided humanitarian mediation efforts to return the Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.Russian presidential aide and the head of Russian delegation at the Ukraine talks Vladimir Medinsky announced on Thursday a 500-for-500 prisoner of war exchange on March 5-6 as part of the Geneva agreements.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia returned 200 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity and 200 prisoners of war of Ukrainian armed forces were transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On March 5, 200 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 200 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement said.
The Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. Then they will all be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The UAE and the US provided humanitarian mediation efforts to return the Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.
Russian presidential aide and the head of Russian delegation at the Ukraine talks Vladimir Medinsky announced on Thursday a 500-for-500 prisoner of war exchange on March 5-6 as part of the Geneva agreements.
"As part of the agreements reached in Geneva, a prisoner exchange with Ukraine will take place on March 5-6. Five hundred for five hundred. The main thing is that our people will return," Medinsky said on Telegram.
Russian serviceman fires an AK assault rifle - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Yarovaya Settlement in DPR
10:30 GMT
