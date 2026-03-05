https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/russia-returns-200-servicemen-from-ukrainian-captivity-200-ukrainian-pows-were-exchanged---mod-1123770136.html

Russia Returns 200 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 200 PoWs Return to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Russia Returns 200 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity, 200 PoWs Return to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia returned 200 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity and 200 prisoners of war of Ukrainian armed forces were transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-03-05T11:47+0000

2026-03-05T11:47+0000

2026-03-05T12:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122117513_0:2:1914:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_d78e4b4cf9303bf402fecb12fbdfef78.jpg

"On March 5, 200 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 200 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," the statement said.The Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. Then they will all be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry.The UAE and the US provided humanitarian mediation efforts to return the Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.Russian presidential aide and the head of Russian delegation at the Ukraine talks Vladimir Medinsky announced on Thursday a 500-for-500 prisoner of war exchange on March 5-6 as part of the Geneva agreements.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/russian-forces-liberate-yarovaya-settlement-in-dpr-1123768996.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, pows, captivity