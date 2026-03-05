Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 345 Ukrainian soldiers Russia'shas eliminated over 345 Ukrainian soldiers

Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 280 soldiers and destroyed four armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles and one electronic warfare station Russia'shas eliminated over 280 soldiers and destroyed four armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles and one electronic warfare station

Ukraine has also lost up to 225 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and two artillery pieces in battles with the Sever battlegroup Ukraine has also lost up to 225 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and two artillery pieces in battles with the

Meanwhile, Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 180 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, two artillery pieces and three ammunition depots Meanwhile, Russia'shas eliminated over 180 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, two artillery pieces and three ammunition depots

In the southern direction, up to 135 Ukrainian soldiers have been eliminated by the Yug battlegroup, while five armored fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and four material depots had been destroyed In the southern direction, up to 135 Ukrainian soldiers have been eliminated by the, while five armored fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and four material depots had been destroyed