Russian Forces Liberate Yarovaya Settlement in DPR
Sputnik International
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has liberated the village of Yarovaya in the the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-03-05T10:30+0000
2026-03-05T10:30+0000
2026-03-05T10:30+0000
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the Yarovaya settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the Yarovaya settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated over 345 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated over 280 soldiers and destroyed four armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles and one electronic warfare station
Ukraine has also lost up to 225 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and two artillery pieces in battles with the Sever battlegroup
Meanwhile, Russia's Zapad battlegroup
has eliminated over 180 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, two artillery pieces and three ammunition depots
In the southern direction, up to 135 Ukrainian soldiers have been eliminated by the Yug battlegroup
, while five armored fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and four material depots had been destroyed
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
has eliminated over 50 Ukrainian soldiers, destroying 16 motor vehicles, one artillery piece, three electronic warfare stations and two material depots