Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Target Energy and Transport Facilities Supporting Ukraine’s Military Complex - MoD
Ukraine lost up to 290 soldiers killed or injured in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 290 soldiers, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, 11 vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a daily situation update for the Tsentr battlegroup. This is in addition to up to 285 Ukrainian fighters eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, up to 215 by Battlegroup Sever, up to 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 135 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said. Russian forces also carried out strikes against energy and transport facilities used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the ministry said.
09:22 GMT 04.03.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 290 soldiers killed or injured in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 290 soldiers, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, 11 vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a daily situation update for the Tsentr battlegroup.
This is in addition to up to 285 Ukrainian fighters eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, up to 215 by Battlegroup Sever, up to 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 135 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
Russian forces also carried out strikes against energy and transport facilities used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the ministry said.
