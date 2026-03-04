https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/russian-forces-target-energy-and-transport-facilities-supporting-ukraines-military-complex---mod-1123757043.html

Russian Forces Target Energy and Transport Facilities Supporting Ukraine’s Military Complex - MoD

Russian Forces Target Energy and Transport Facilities Supporting Ukraine’s Military Complex - MoD

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost up to 290 soldiers killed or injured in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-03-04T09:22+0000

2026-03-04T09:22+0000

2026-03-04T09:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

army

strike

missile strike

drone strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_0:0:1733:975_1920x0_80_0_0_a67db64e3ec08eaac39d045342bad4fe.jpg

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 290 soldiers, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, 11 vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a daily situation update for the Tsentr battlegroup. This is in addition to up to 285 Ukrainian fighters eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, up to 215 by Battlegroup Sever, up to 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 135 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said. Russian forces also carried out strikes against energy and transport facilities used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/russian-army-liberate-neskuchnoye-in-kharkov-region--1123711303.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukraine lost, russian defense ministry, energy and transport facilities supporting ukraine’s military complex