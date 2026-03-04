https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/russian-forces-target-energy-and-transport-facilities-supporting-ukraines-military-complex---mod-1123757043.html
Russian Forces Target Energy and Transport Facilities Supporting Ukraine’s Military Complex - MoD
Russian Forces Target Energy and Transport Facilities Supporting Ukraine’s Military Complex - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 290 soldiers killed or injured in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-03-04T09:22+0000
2026-03-04T09:22+0000
2026-03-04T09:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
army
strike
missile strike
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_0:0:1733:975_1920x0_80_0_0_a67db64e3ec08eaac39d045342bad4fe.jpg
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 290 soldiers, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, 11 vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a daily situation update for the Tsentr battlegroup. This is in addition to up to 285 Ukrainian fighters eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, up to 215 by Battlegroup Sever, up to 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 135 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said. Russian forces also carried out strikes against energy and transport facilities used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/russian-army-liberate-neskuchnoye-in-kharkov-region--1123711303.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_350:0:1686:1002_1920x0_80_0_0_2ad90058ceb49436fe42b200726960ed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces, ukraine lost, russian defense ministry, energy and transport facilities supporting ukraine’s military complex
russian forces, ukraine lost, russian defense ministry, energy and transport facilities supporting ukraine’s military complex
Russian Forces Target Energy and Transport Facilities Supporting Ukraine’s Military Complex - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 290 soldiers killed or injured in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 290 soldiers, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, 11 vehicles and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a daily situation update for the Tsentr battlegroup.
This is in addition to up to 285 Ukrainian fighters eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, up to 215 by Battlegroup Sever, up to 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 135 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
Russian forces
also carried out strikes against energy and transport facilities used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the ministry said.