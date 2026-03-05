International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/russias-stance-on-situation-around-iran-consistent-well-known---kremlin-1123768208.html
Russia's Stance on Situation Around Iran Consistent, Well-Known - Kremlin
Russia's Stance on Situation Around Iran Consistent, Well-Known - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia's position on the situation around Iran is consistent and well-known to everyone, there are no changes in it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-03-05T10:01+0000
2026-03-05T10:36+0000
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123732744_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c235e673f44db0f87df5fe2b9163696.jpg
"Our consistent position is well known to everyone. There are no changes here," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia intends to provide assistance to Iran, for example, by supplying weapons.Moscow has not received any requests from Tehran for necessary assistance, the official said.The international situation related to the war in Iran cannot and should not be the reason for fluctuations in fuel prices in Russia, Peskov said.Other StatementsThere are no signs of a change in the European Union's position regarding the operation of Nord Stream, Peskov said.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would instruct the government to work with Russian companies to explore the issue of natural gas supplies from Russia to promising markets. The president stated that it might be more profitable for Russia to cease supplies to the European market and instead move to new markets that are currently opening up, seeking to establish a foothold there.Moscow sees that Europeans are already considering the possibility of moving up the deadlines for bans on LNG imports from Russia, the spokesman added.The issue of Russia's withdrawal from the European gas market is not a decision, but rather an order from Putin to the Cabinet of Ministers to address this issue, the spokesman also said.The Central African Republic is an important partner of Russia, the countries are linked by a whole range of relations, including in the field of security, Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera will hold a meeting later on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/european-gas-prices-reach-700-per-1000-cubic-meters-for-1st-time-since-january-2023-ice-1123746006.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/nuclear-deterrence-remains-cornerstone-of-global-security---kremlin-1123757748.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123732744_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31445baf1255dbf2928d3e3e1b9e2c96.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kremlin, peskov, iran, moscow, us, israel, nord stream
russia, kremlin, peskov, iran, moscow, us, israel, nord stream

Russia's Stance on Situation Around Iran Consistent, Well-Known - Kremlin

10:01 GMT 05.03.2026 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 05.03.2026)
© AP PhotoSmoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
Smoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's position on the situation around Iran is consistent and well-known to everyone, there are no changes in it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Our consistent position is well known to everyone. There are no changes here," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia intends to provide assistance to Iran, for example, by supplying weapons.
Moscow has not received any requests from Tehran for necessary assistance, the official said.
The international situation related to the war in Iran cannot and should not be the reason for fluctuations in fuel prices in Russia, Peskov said.
"The international situation related to the war in Iran cannot and should not be a reason for any fluctuations in our fuel prices," Peskov told reporters.

Other Statements

There are no signs of a change in the European Union's position regarding the operation of Nord Stream, Peskov said.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would instruct the government to work with Russian companies to explore the issue of natural gas supplies from Russia to promising markets. The president stated that it might be more profitable for Russia to cease supplies to the European market and instead move to new markets that are currently opening up, seeking to establish a foothold there.
"We see that there are no signs of a change in the Europeans' position," Peskov told reporters.
Gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
World
European Gas Prices Reach $700 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters for 1st Time Since January 2023– ICE
3 March, 08:33 GMT
Moscow sees that Europeans are already considering the possibility of moving up the deadlines for bans on LNG imports from Russia, the spokesman added.
"The situation is truly becoming more difficult every day for Europeans, both for their citizens – in terms of household energy bills and in terms of industry, which is losing competitiveness with each passing hour," Peskov said.
The issue of Russia's withdrawal from the European gas market is not a decision, but rather an order from Putin to the Cabinet of Ministers to address this issue, the spokesman also said.
"Of course, our gas companies are in contact with all representatives of the global gas market, and they closely monitor the situation and understand where new premium markets are emerging," Peskov added.
The Central African Republic is an important partner of Russia, the countries are linked by a whole range of relations, including in the field of security, Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera will hold a meeting later on Thursday.
"An important partner, in general, Russia continues to intensify its relations with African states. We have a whole range of bilateral relations with the Central African Republic, including trade, economic, security-related sensitive areas, and humanitarian ties," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2026
World
Nuclear Deterrence Remains Cornerstone of Global Security - Kremlin
Yesterday, 10:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 5Yesterday, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала