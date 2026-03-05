Russia's Stance on Situation Around Iran Consistent, Well-Known - Kremlin
10:01 GMT 05.03.2026 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 05.03.2026)
© AP PhotoSmoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's position on the situation around Iran is consistent and well-known to everyone, there are no changes in it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Our consistent position is well known to everyone. There are no changes here," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia intends to provide assistance to Iran, for example, by supplying weapons.
Moscow has not received any requests from Tehran for necessary assistance, the official said.
The international situation related to the war in Iran cannot and should not be the reason for fluctuations in fuel prices in Russia, Peskov said.
"The international situation related to the war in Iran cannot and should not be a reason for any fluctuations in our fuel prices," Peskov told reporters.
Other Statements
There are no signs of a change in the European Union's position regarding the operation of Nord Stream, Peskov said.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would instruct the government to work with Russian companies to explore the issue of natural gas supplies from Russia to promising markets. The president stated that it might be more profitable for Russia to cease supplies to the European market and instead move to new markets that are currently opening up, seeking to establish a foothold there.
"We see that there are no signs of a change in the Europeans' position," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow sees that Europeans are already considering the possibility of moving up the deadlines for bans on LNG imports from Russia, the spokesman added.
"The situation is truly becoming more difficult every day for Europeans, both for their citizens – in terms of household energy bills and in terms of industry, which is losing competitiveness with each passing hour," Peskov said.
The issue of Russia's withdrawal from the European gas market is not a decision, but rather an order from Putin to the Cabinet of Ministers to address this issue, the spokesman also said.
"Of course, our gas companies are in contact with all representatives of the global gas market, and they closely monitor the situation and understand where new premium markets are emerging," Peskov added.
The Central African Republic is an important partner of Russia, the countries are linked by a whole range of relations, including in the field of security, Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera will hold a meeting later on Thursday.
"An important partner, in general, Russia continues to intensify its relations with African states. We have a whole range of bilateral relations with the Central African Republic, including trade, economic, security-related sensitive areas, and humanitarian ties," Peskov told reporters.
Yesterday, 10:16 GMT