https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/russias-stance-on-situation-around-iran-consistent-well-known---kremlin-1123768208.html

Russia's Stance on Situation Around Iran Consistent, Well-Known - Kremlin

Russia's Stance on Situation Around Iran Consistent, Well-Known - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia's position on the situation around Iran is consistent and well-known to everyone, there are no changes in it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-03-05T10:01+0000

2026-03-05T10:01+0000

2026-03-05T10:36+0000

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123732744_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c235e673f44db0f87df5fe2b9163696.jpg

"Our consistent position is well known to everyone. There are no changes here," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia intends to provide assistance to Iran, for example, by supplying weapons.Moscow has not received any requests from Tehran for necessary assistance, the official said.The international situation related to the war in Iran cannot and should not be the reason for fluctuations in fuel prices in Russia, Peskov said.Other StatementsThere are no signs of a change in the European Union's position regarding the operation of Nord Stream, Peskov said.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would instruct the government to work with Russian companies to explore the issue of natural gas supplies from Russia to promising markets. The president stated that it might be more profitable for Russia to cease supplies to the European market and instead move to new markets that are currently opening up, seeking to establish a foothold there.Moscow sees that Europeans are already considering the possibility of moving up the deadlines for bans on LNG imports from Russia, the spokesman added.The issue of Russia's withdrawal from the European gas market is not a decision, but rather an order from Putin to the Cabinet of Ministers to address this issue, the spokesman also said.The Central African Republic is an important partner of Russia, the countries are linked by a whole range of relations, including in the field of security, Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera will hold a meeting later on Thursday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/european-gas-prices-reach-700-per-1000-cubic-meters-for-1st-time-since-january-2023-ice-1123746006.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/nuclear-deterrence-remains-cornerstone-of-global-security---kremlin-1123757748.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kremlin, peskov, iran, moscow, us, israel, nord stream