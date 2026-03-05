https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/trump-praises-venezuelas-rodriguez-says-oil-beginning-to-flow-1123765766.html
Trump Praises Venezuela's Rodriguez, Says Oil Beginning to Flow
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, is doing a great job, adding that the oil is starting to flow.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/05/1123765608_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_2c28a10a6ce762e869a06e81c2a0e4fc.jpg
"Delcy Rodríguez, who is the President of Venezuela, is doing a great job, and working with U.S. Representatives very well. The Oil is beginning to flow, and the professionalism and dedication between both Countries is a very nice thing to see!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum has visited Venezuela in an attempt to revive oil and mining operations in the Latin American nation, affirming US President Donald Trump's intention to increase oil production in Venezuela.In late January, the US Treasury authorized transactions on drilling, purchasing, selling, and exporting Venezuelan oil for entities registered in the United States. In mid-February, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright traveled to Venezuela to make a first-hand assessment of the country's oil infrastructure, as well as oil and gas production operations.On February 25, The Wall Street Journal reported that in order for US companies to extract resources from the mineral-rich southern part of Venezuela, Washington and Caracas would need to get rid of groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who effectively rule vast swats of the region.
