US Pushes Undesirable Foreign Businesses Out of Venezuela - Russian Ambassador
The US is using unfair competition practices to push foreign businesses it deems undesirable out of Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.
"First of all, we are talking about sanctions and financial and economic restrictions of extraterritorial nature, which the United States applies in violation of international law. The purpose of these actions is to oust Russian and other ‘undesirable’ foreign participants from the Venezuelan market and clear space for Washington-controlled structures through unfair competition," Melik-Baghdasarov said. This policy is openly recognized by public figures in the US and is not hidden in public rhetoric, the ambassador added.
News
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The US is using unfair competition practices to push foreign businesses it deems undesirable out of Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.
"First of all, we are talking about sanctions and financial and economic restrictions of extraterritorial nature, which the United States applies in violation of international law. The purpose of these actions is to oust Russian and other ‘undesirable’ foreign participants from the Venezuelan market
and clear space for Washington-controlled structures through unfair competition," Melik-Baghdasarov said.
This policy is openly recognized by public figures in the US and is not hidden in public rhetoric, the ambassador added.
"It is incorrect to say that Russian companies have been ousted. Individual projects are being forced to adapt to the sanctions pressure, schedules and work formats are being adjusted, but this is not related to January 3. At the same time, Russian companies do not renounce their obligations, they continue to be present and interact with their Venezuelan partners," Melik-Baghdasarov said.