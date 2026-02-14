https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/us-pushes-undesirable-foreign-businesses-out-of-venezuela---russian-ambassador-1123631759.html

US Pushes Undesirable Foreign Businesses Out of Venezuela - Russian Ambassador

US Pushes Undesirable Foreign Businesses Out of Venezuela - Russian Ambassador

The US is using unfair competition practices to push foreign businesses it deems undesirable out of Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"First of all, we are talking about sanctions and financial and economic restrictions of extraterritorial nature, which the United States applies in violation of international law. The purpose of these actions is to oust Russian and other ‘undesirable’ foreign participants from the Venezuelan market and clear space for Washington-controlled structures through unfair competition," Melik-Baghdasarov said. This policy is openly recognized by public figures in the US and is not hidden in public rhetoric, the ambassador added.

