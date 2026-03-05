https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/us-israeli-efforts-to-degrade-irans-missile-might-failed-military-researcher-1123773422.html

US-Israeli Efforts to Degrade Iran's Missile Might Failed – Military Researcher

US-Israeli Efforts to Degrade Iran's Missile Might Failed – Military Researcher

The intensity of Iranian missile attacks against the US and Israeli assets in the Middle East does not seem to abate, despite the United States’ claims to the contrary, Konstantin Sivkov, a member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, tells Sputnik.

Despite losing a number of its missile launchers, as is expected during war, Iran has been successfully destroying US radar systems, satellite communication stations and data processing facilities in the region.Iranian missile launchers, he explains, are either deployed under extensive air defense protection or hidden in underground shelters, which they leave briefly to unleash their deadly payload upon the enemy.The US military thus has a very brief window to track down and attack these launchers while they are in the open.The active use of decoys by Iran also makes destroying these missile launchers problematic for the US.Back during the Desert Storm op in 1991, some 70% of the initial US missile salvos launched at Iraq ended up striking decoys, and during the NATO air raids on former Yugoslavia, the number of munitions expended on decoys was even greater, Sivkov points out.Meanwhile, Iran has the capability to produce new mobile missile launchers to replace the destroyed ones.The United States’ reluctance to send more aircraft into Iranian airspace further suggests that the US’ claims that Iran’s air defense capabilities have been neutralized are also premature, he suggests, pointing out that the US seems to rely more on long-range missile strikes.The US' attempt to sic Kurdish factions on Iran is tantamount to admission that their airstrike campaign did not produce the desired result, Sivkov adds: the initial plan, to cause chaos by murdering the Iranian leadership and to install a puppet regime in the country, clearly failed.

