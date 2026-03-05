International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/us-israeli-efforts-to-degrade-irans-missile-might-failed-military-researcher-1123773422.html
US-Israeli Efforts to Degrade Iran's Missile Might Failed – Military Researcher
US-Israeli Efforts to Degrade Iran's Missile Might Failed – Military Researcher
Sputnik International
The intensity of Iranian missile attacks against the US and Israeli assets in the Middle East does not seem to abate, despite the United States’ claims to the contrary, Konstantin Sivkov, a member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, tells Sputnik.
2026-03-05T18:55+0000
2026-03-05T18:55+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
konstantin sivkov
iran
israel
us
missile launchers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120393553_0:292:2931:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_8dcda468e1edcf0da26f3cf45f667b11.jpg
Despite losing a number of its missile launchers, as is expected during war, Iran has been successfully destroying US radar systems, satellite communication stations and data processing facilities in the region.Iranian missile launchers, he explains, are either deployed under extensive air defense protection or hidden in underground shelters, which they leave briefly to unleash their deadly payload upon the enemy.The US military thus has a very brief window to track down and attack these launchers while they are in the open.The active use of decoys by Iran also makes destroying these missile launchers problematic for the US.Back during the Desert Storm op in 1991, some 70% of the initial US missile salvos launched at Iraq ended up striking decoys, and during the NATO air raids on former Yugoslavia, the number of munitions expended on decoys was even greater, Sivkov points out.Meanwhile, Iran has the capability to produce new mobile missile launchers to replace the destroyed ones.The United States’ reluctance to send more aircraft into Iranian airspace further suggests that the US’ claims that Iran’s air defense capabilities have been neutralized are also premature, he suggests, pointing out that the US seems to rely more on long-range missile strikes.The US' attempt to sic Kurdish factions on Iran is tantamount to admission that their airstrike campaign did not produce the desired result, Sivkov adds: the initial plan, to cause chaos by murdering the Iranian leadership and to install a puppet regime in the country, clearly failed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/us-and-israeli-claims-of-depleted-iranian-arsenals-are-just-military-propaganda---expert-1123772879.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120393553_189:0:2794:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_6f74505b582f10ca0b821f6d0b6e51f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us israel war against iran, iranian missile launchers
us israel war against iran, iranian missile launchers

US-Israeli Efforts to Degrade Iran's Missile Might Failed – Military Researcher

18:55 GMT 05.03.2026
© AP PhotoThis photo provided by Revolutionary Guard's ground force on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, shows missile systems in a maneuver in northwestern Iran
This photo provided by Revolutionary Guard's ground force on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, shows missile systems in a maneuver in northwestern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
The intensity of Iranian missile attacks against the US and Israeli assets in the Middle East does not seem to abate, despite the United States’ claims to the contrary, Konstantin Sivkov, a member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, tells Sputnik.
Despite losing a number of its missile launchers, as is expected during war, Iran has been successfully destroying US radar systems, satellite communication stations and data processing facilities in the region.
“Iran is striking at the target designation system – the brains, the decision making system, the early warning system,” Sivkov remarks.
Iranian missile launchers, he explains, are either deployed under extensive air defense protection or hidden in underground shelters, which they leave briefly to unleash their deadly payload upon the enemy.
The US military thus has a very brief window to track down and attack these launchers while they are in the open.
The active use of decoys by Iran also makes destroying these missile launchers problematic for the US.
Back during the Desert Storm op in 1991, some 70% of the initial US missile salvos launched at Iraq ended up striking decoys, and during the NATO air raids on former Yugoslavia, the number of munitions expended on decoys was even greater, Sivkov points out.
Iranian-made missiles are displayed in front of the Azadi (Freedom) monument in the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2026
Analysis
US and Israeli Claims of Depleted Iranian Arsenals are Just Military Propaganda
16:13 GMT
Meanwhile, Iran has the capability to produce new mobile missile launchers to replace the destroyed ones.
The United States’ reluctance to send more aircraft into Iranian airspace further suggests that the US’ claims that Iran’s air defense capabilities have been neutralized are also premature, he suggests, pointing out that the US seems to rely more on long-range missile strikes.
The US' attempt to sic Kurdish factions on Iran is tantamount to admission that their airstrike campaign did not produce the desired result, Sivkov adds: the initial plan, to cause chaos by murdering the Iranian leadership and to install a puppet regime in the country, clearly failed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 5Yesterday, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала