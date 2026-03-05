https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/us-and-israeli-claims-of-depleted-iranian-arsenals-are-just-military-propaganda---expert-1123772879.html
US and Israeli Claims of Depleted Iranian Arsenals are Just Military Propaganda - Expert
US and Israeli Claims of Depleted Iranian Arsenals are Just Military Propaganda - Expert
Sputnik International
American officials claim Iran’s arsenal is dwindling and launchers are running low — but there’s no objective proof, veteran Russian military observer Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, tells Sputnik.
2026-03-05T16:13+0000
2026-03-05T16:13+0000
2026-03-05T16:13+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
iran
israel
moscow
opinion
middle east
missiles
us
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119756101_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ef115e0ed8ee9c61cfa0d3b29c8c489.jpg
"Such statements should be treated with great skepticism and seen as standard military propaganda," Yury Lyamin says. "I believe Iran’s total number of launchers is generally underestimated." Yes, the number of missile launches has dropped – but why? Lyamin draws attention to the fact that Iran keeps its missile launchers as simple and inexpensive as possible – they’re typically mounted on standard trailers and trucks. That allows the Islamic Republic to maintain a substantial storage of those devices. US vs. Israel: Conflicting Assessments Stir Controversy The Israeli side claim that "more than half" of all Iranian missile launchers have been destroyed, whereas the US insists Iran is "running out" of them Israeli figures are also questionable, according to the expert: Even within the video evidence provided by Israel and the US, there are questionable cases, according to the expert:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/heres-the-biggest-sign-irans-air-defenses-are-standing-strong-pentagons-planning-backfired-1123749673.html
iran
israel
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119756101_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9fbedbbc676b0a936b8ee4a729b8d1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran war, us-israel invasion, middle eastern conflict, are iranian arsenals depleted, iranian missiles, iranian ballistic missiles, iranian drones, israeli strikes on iranian missile sites, iranian underground missile sites
iran war, us-israel invasion, middle eastern conflict, are iranian arsenals depleted, iranian missiles, iranian ballistic missiles, iranian drones, israeli strikes on iranian missile sites, iranian underground missile sites
US and Israeli Claims of Depleted Iranian Arsenals are Just Military Propaganda - Expert
American officials claim Iran’s arsenal is dwindling and launchers are running low — but there’s no objective proof, veteran Russian military observer Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, tells Sputnik.
"Such statements should be treated with great skepticism and seen as standard military propaganda," Yury Lyamin says. "I believe Iran’s total number of launchers is generally underestimated."
Yes, the number of missile launches has dropped – but why?
the decline in launches is largely due to constant air pressure, forcing Iranian forces to take maximum precautions
US and Israeli strikes on tunnel entrances at missile bases require time to clear debris and carry out safety checks
"Iran’s main missile stockpiles and launcher reserves are stored deep within underground missile bases carved into mountains, making them extremely difficult to hit. Moreover, it’s unclear how they are moved inside," the pundit explains.
Lyamin draws attention to the fact that Iran keeps its missile launchers as simple and inexpensive as possible – they’re typically mounted on standard trailers and trucks. That allows the Islamic Republic
to maintain a substantial storage of those devices.
US vs. Israel: Conflicting Assessments Stir Controversy
The Israeli side claim that "more than half" of all Iranian missile launchers have been destroyed, whereas the US insists Iran is "running out" of them
Israeli figures are also questionable, according to the expert:
Israel claimed 300 launchers destroyed two days ago, but videos from the US and Israel show roughly a tenth of that
While it’s true not everything is captured on video, the huge discrepancy warrants skepticism
Even within the video evidence provided by Israel and the US, there are questionable cases, according to the expert:
Some strikes appear to have hit ordinary trucks mistaken for launchers
One video even shows a strike on a broken truck with its hood open
In another, a launcher that had already been destroyed was hit repeatedly