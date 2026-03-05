https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/us-and-israeli-claims-of-depleted-iranian-arsenals-are-just-military-propaganda---expert-1123772879.html

US and Israeli Claims of Depleted Iranian Arsenals are Just Military Propaganda - Expert

US and Israeli Claims of Depleted Iranian Arsenals are Just Military Propaganda - Expert

Sputnik International

American officials claim Iran’s arsenal is dwindling and launchers are running low — but there’s no objective proof, veteran Russian military observer Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, tells Sputnik.

2026-03-05T16:13+0000

2026-03-05T16:13+0000

2026-03-05T16:13+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

iran

israel

moscow

opinion

middle east

missiles

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119756101_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ef115e0ed8ee9c61cfa0d3b29c8c489.jpg

"Such statements should be treated with great skepticism and seen as standard military propaganda," Yury Lyamin says. "I believe Iran’s total number of launchers is generally underestimated." Yes, the number of missile launches has dropped – but why? Lyamin draws attention to the fact that Iran keeps its missile launchers as simple and inexpensive as possible – they’re typically mounted on standard trailers and trucks. That allows the Islamic Republic to maintain a substantial storage of those devices. US vs. Israel: Conflicting Assessments Stir Controversy The Israeli side claim that "more than half" of all Iranian missile launchers have been destroyed, whereas the US insists Iran is "running out" of them Israeli figures are also questionable, according to the expert: Even within the video evidence provided by Israel and the US, there are questionable cases, according to the expert:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/heres-the-biggest-sign-irans-air-defenses-are-standing-strong-pentagons-planning-backfired-1123749673.html

iran

israel

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

iran war, us-israel invasion, middle eastern conflict, are iranian arsenals depleted, iranian missiles, iranian ballistic missiles, iranian drones, israeli strikes on iranian missile sites, iranian underground missile sites