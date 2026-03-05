International
US Senate Fails to Adopt Resolution on Limiting Trump's Military Powers in Iran
US Senate Fails to Adopt Resolution on Limiting Trump's Military Powers in Iran
The US Senate has voted against a draft resolution on limiting President Donald Trump's military powers in Iran, the results of the procedural vote showed.
The Democrats' initiative was supported by 47 senators and opposed by 53 senators. Kentucky's Rand Paul is the only Republican senator who voted for the resolution, while Pennsylvania's John Fetterman is the only Democratic senator who voted against the resolution. The draft resolution, recently reviewed by Sputnik, would have prohibited US military action against Iran without explicit congressional approval, requiring the president to terminate any unauthorized involvement of American forces within 30 days unless it was to repel an imminent threat or direct attack on the United States, its territories, citizens, or military.Following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, dozens of congressional Democrats sharply criticized the Trump administration for escalating risks and bypassing constitutional requirements, demanding clear justification of the operation’s objectives and greater transparency before Congress and the American public. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
US Senate Fails to Adopt Resolution on Limiting Trump's Military Powers in Iran

03:33 GMT 05.03.2026
The US Senate has voted against a draft resolution on limiting President Donald Trump's military powers in Iran, the results of the procedural vote showed.
The Democrats' initiative was supported by 47 senators and opposed by 53 senators.
Kentucky's Rand Paul is the only Republican senator who voted for the resolution, while Pennsylvania's John Fetterman is the only Democratic senator who voted against the resolution.
World
US Threatens to Launch Ground Operation in Iran
Yesterday, 09:12 GMT
The draft resolution, recently reviewed by Sputnik, would have prohibited US military action against Iran without explicit congressional approval, requiring the president to terminate any unauthorized involvement of American forces within 30 days unless it was to repel an imminent threat or direct attack on the United States, its territories, citizens, or military.
Following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, dozens of congressional Democrats sharply criticized the Trump administration for escalating risks and bypassing constitutional requirements, demanding clear justification of the operation’s objectives and greater transparency before Congress and the American public.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
