https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/attack-on-school-in-southern-iran-carried-out-from-uss-al-dhafra-air-base-in-uae--irgc-1123779455.html
Attack on School in Southern Iran Carried Out From US's Al Dhafra Air Base in UAE – IRGC
Attack on School in Southern Iran Carried Out From US's Al Dhafra Air Base in UAE – IRGC
Sputnik International
The attack on a school in the southern part of Iran was carried out from the US Al-Dhafra airbase located in the UAE, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
2026-03-06T16:05+0000
2026-03-06T16:05+0000
2026-03-06T16:05+0000
world
uae
iran
us
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123741189_5:0:1276:715_1920x0_80_0_0_b52708f2f5c5a02697dfdece6fb5e12e.jpg
"The target was the Al-Dhafra airbase (in the UAE) of American terrorists in the region. The criminal attack on the Shajare Tayebe school, which led to the deaths of 165 schoolgirls, was carried out from this base," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.Earlier in the day, the IRGC said the Iranian military has successfully attacked the US Al-Dhafra airbase in the UAE.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iran-intends-to-fight-us-israel-to-last-soldier-having-no-other-choice---diplomat-1123777887.html
uae
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123741189_164:0:1117:715_1920x0_80_0_0_5dad04dbbb092998ee18815621d73c16.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, uae, israel, base, al-dhafra, irgc, iranian islamic revolutionary guard corps
iran, us, uae, israel, base, al-dhafra, irgc, iranian islamic revolutionary guard corps
Attack on School in Southern Iran Carried Out From US's Al Dhafra Air Base in UAE – IRGC
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The attack on a school in the southern part of Iran was carried out from the US Al-Dhafra airbase located in the UAE, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
"The target was the Al-Dhafra airbase (in the UAE) of American terrorists in the region. The criminal attack on the Shajare Tayebe school, which led to the deaths of 165 schoolgirls, was carried out from this base," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
Earlier in the day, the IRGC said the Iranian military has successfully attacked the US Al-Dhafra airbase in the UAE.