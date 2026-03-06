International
Attack on School in Southern Iran Carried Out From US's Al Dhafra Air Base in UAE – IRGC
The attack on a school in the southern part of Iran was carried out from the US Al-Dhafra airbase located in the UAE, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
"The target was the Al-Dhafra airbase (in the UAE) of American terrorists in the region. The criminal attack on the Shajare Tayebe school, which led to the deaths of 165 schoolgirls, was carried out from this base," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.Earlier in the day, the IRGC said the Iranian military has successfully attacked the US Al-Dhafra airbase in the UAE.
16:05 GMT 06.03.2026
Trump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The attack on a school in the southern part of Iran was carried out from the US Al-Dhafra airbase located in the UAE, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
"The target was the Al-Dhafra airbase (in the UAE) of American terrorists in the region. The criminal attack on the Shajare Tayebe school, which led to the deaths of 165 schoolgirls, was carried out from this base," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
Earlier in the day, the IRGC said the Iranian military has successfully attacked the US Al-Dhafra airbase in the UAE.
