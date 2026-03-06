Iran Intends to Fight US, Israel to 'Last Soldier,' Having No Other Choice - Diplomat
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA woman holds up a picture of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Iran intends to fight the US and Israel to the last bullet and the last soldier, as it has no other choice, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday.
Iran's priority is to offer maximum resistance to the aggressor, Khatibzadeh said.
"We are under attack, under invasion by the Americans and Israelis, and they are trying to impose maximum damage on Iran. As we speak, my fellow citizens are under constant carpet-bombing, which is carried out by the Americans and Israelis. Tehran is under constant attack, and we have no option but to resist to the last bullet that we have and to the last soldier that we have," Khatibzadeh told the ANI news agency.
The Iranian diplomat described the conflict as a necessary struggle against external atrocities. The deputy minister also emphasized the crisis in international law today.
"This is a very heroic … battle for us, and we have to stop the aggressor and their atrocities in Iran … Now international law is under attack, as well as Iran. Unfortunately, the principles of international law have been attacked, and we have to stand together against these atrocities," Khatibzadeh said.
US actions threaten global diplomatic norms, he added.
"The Americans have assassinated the head of another state. If it is the new norm, then nobody, no country on earth can actually have normal diplomatic relations with other countries," Khatibzadeh said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East. The strikes against Iran occurred despite Oman-brokered talks between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear issue in Geneva.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate deescalation.