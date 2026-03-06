https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iran-intends-to-fight-us-israel-to-last-soldier-having-no-other-choice---diplomat-1123777887.html

Iran Intends to Fight US, Israel to 'Last Soldier,' Having No Other Choice - Diplomat

Iran intends to fight the US and Israel to the last bullet and the last soldier, as it has no other choice, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday.

Iran's priority is to offer maximum resistance to the aggressor, Khatibzadeh said. The Iranian diplomat described the conflict as a necessary struggle against external atrocities. The deputy minister also emphasized the crisis in international law today. US actions threaten global diplomatic norms, he added. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate deescalation.

