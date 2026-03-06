https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/bessent-confirms-30-day-waiver-for-india-to-buy-russian-oil-1123773917.html

Bessent Confirms 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

The United States has temporarily allowed India to purchase oil from Russia stored on tankers at sea, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed.

"To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea," Bessent wrote on X. He said India is an essential partner of the United States, and added that the US anticipates New Delhi to "ramp up purchases of US oil." Reuters earlier reported citing unnamed senior US officials that the United States issued a 30-day waiver to allow for sale of Russian oil stranded at sea to India.

