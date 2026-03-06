International
Sputnik International
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/bessent-confirms-30-day-waiver-for-india-to-buy-russian-oil-1123773917.html
Bessent Confirms 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil
Sputnik International
The United States has temporarily allowed India to purchase oil from Russia stored on tankers at sea, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed.
2026-03-06T04:34+0000
2026-03-06T04:34+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122079477_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_40d39147ed43e8c4cdc10ba5f187fa1f.jpg
"To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea," Bessent wrote on X. He said India is an essential partner of the United States, and added that the US anticipates New Delhi to "ramp up purchases of US oil." Reuters earlier reported citing unnamed senior US officials that the United States issued a 30-day waiver to allow for sale of Russian oil stranded at sea to India.
Bessent Confirms 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

04:34 GMT 06.03.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has temporarily allowed India to purchase oil from Russia stored on tankers at sea, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed.
"To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea," Bessent wrote on X.
He said India is an essential partner of the United States, and added that the US anticipates New Delhi to "ramp up purchases of US oil."
Reuters earlier reported citing unnamed senior US officials that the United States issued a 30-day waiver to allow for sale of Russian oil stranded at sea to India.
