https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-to-stop-transit-of-important-supplies-for-ukraine-until-it-launches-druzhba---orban-1123774799.html

Hungary to Stop Transit of Important Supplies for Ukraine Until It Launches Druzhba - Orban

Hungary to Stop Transit of Important Supplies for Ukraine Until It Launches Druzhba - Orban

Sputnik International

Hungary will stop the transit of important supplies for Ukraine until it launches the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

2026-03-06T07:30+0000

2026-03-06T07:30+0000

2026-03-06T07:30+0000

world

ukraine

hungary

viktor orban

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110504730_0:0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_3860a4c6c19fd7f8c8710e060f852c9c.jpg

"We have stopped supplying gasoline to Ukraine, we will not supply diesel fuel either, but we will continue to supply electricity, and we will also suspend important supplies for Ukraine through Hungary until Ukraine agrees to supply oil," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster.Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions and the 90 billion euro loan ($106 billion) to Ukraine due to Ukraine's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/orban-asks-eu-to-organize-mission-to-check-condition-of-druzhba-pipeline-1123693951.html

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, ukraine, orban, druzhba, druzhba pipeline, prime minister, supplies