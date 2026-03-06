https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-to-stop-transit-of-important-supplies-for-ukraine-until-it-launches-druzhba---orban-1123774799.html
Hungary to Stop Transit of Important Supplies for Ukraine Until It Launches Druzhba - Orban
Hungary will stop the transit of important supplies for Ukraine until it launches the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"We have stopped supplying gasoline to Ukraine, we will not supply diesel fuel either, but we will continue to supply electricity, and we will also suspend important supplies for Ukraine through Hungary until Ukraine agrees to supply oil," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster.Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions and the 90 billion euro loan ($106 billion) to Ukraine due to Ukraine's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
On February 13, the Slovak Economy Ministry announced that oil supplies to the republic via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended. The ministry expected them to resume in the coming days, but it did not happen. On February 18, the Slovak government declared a crisis situation due to oil shortages, deciding to allocate up to 250,000 tonnes of oil from state reserves to the Slovnaft refinery. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that the Ukrainian side had previously postponed the restoration of supplies several times.