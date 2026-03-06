https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iran-has-broken-the-myth-of-israeli-military-power-former-pakistani-envoy-1123778851.html
Iran Has 'Broken the Myth' of Israeli Military Power: Former Pakistani Envoy
Iran Has 'Broken the Myth' of Israeli Military Power: Former Pakistani Envoy
Sputnik International
Iran has effectively "broken the myth" of Israeli military supremacy, Asif Durrani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Iran and the UAE, told in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-03-06T15:09+0000
2026-03-06T15:09+0000
2026-03-06T15:09+0000
world
middle east
iran
pakistan
saudi arabia
sputnik
ahmad zia durrani
ayatollah ali khamenei
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/06/1123779019_0:0:1784:1005_1920x0_80_0_0_79f21a4a02f012d0f2a4b0ee0886fb2b.png
Despite decades of investment by the United States and Israel in advanced military technology, Iran successfully penetrated the much-vaunted Iron Dome defense system and struck Israeli installations, Durrani noted. Durrani also condemned the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing it as a highly dangerous escalation. He stressed that such a direct attack on the leader of a sovereign state sets a perilous precedent, one that has not been seen in previous global conflicts. Durrani pointed out that despite 47 years of US efforts to topple the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, those attempts have consistently failed. He added that there is currently no sign of a viable internal alternative to the existing government. Commenting on Pakistan's reminder to Iran of its alliance commitments to Saudi Arabia following Iranian strikes on Saudi territory, Durrani noted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a historically close relationship. They have signed a strategic partnership agreement under which an attack on one is considered an attack on both. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Pakistan maintains a longstanding policy of promoting cooperation among Muslim nations and expects disputes to be resolved peacefully, particularly with regard to the Sunni world. The former envoy expressed confidence that Pakistan should provide an explanation for its decision to strike American bases in Saudi Arabia. He noted that it is understood that if a country hosts military bases, those facilities may become legitimate targets in times of war. "I hope there will be explanations coming from Iran as well as Saudi Arabia," the diplomat concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/why-irans-resilience-and-asymmetric-tactics-caught-us-coalition-by-surprise-1123749243.html
iran
pakistan
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/06/1123779019_311:0:1666:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_9915e639c5c54e29aafaf30e9d55e594.png
Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s former Senior Representative of Afghanistan and ambassador to Iran & UAE, a Senior Research Fellow at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI)
Sputnik International
Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s former Senior Representative of Afghanistan and ambassador to Iran & UAE, a Senior Research Fellow at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI)
2026-03-06T15:09+0000
true
PT0M26S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pakistan envoy interview, pakistna envoy on iran
pakistan envoy interview, pakistna envoy on iran
Iran Has 'Broken the Myth' of Israeli Military Power: Former Pakistani Envoy
Iran has effectively "broken the myth" of Israeli military supremacy, Asif Durrani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Iran and the UAE, told in an interview with Sputnik.
Despite decades of investment by the United States and Israel in advanced military technology, Iran successfully penetrated the much-vaunted Iron Dome defense system and struck Israeli installations, Durrani noted.
Durrani also condemned the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing it as a highly dangerous escalation. He stressed that such a direct attack on the leader of a sovereign state sets a perilous precedent, one that has not been seen in previous global conflicts.
"Regime change should be in the hands of the Iranian people. No other country has the right to exercise that right. In fact, such attempts are likely to lead to further bloodshed and destruction in Iran," he affirmed.
Durrani pointed out that despite 47 years of US efforts to topple the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, those attempts have consistently failed. He added that there is currently no sign of a viable internal alternative to the existing government.
Commenting on Pakistan's reminder to Iran of its alliance commitments to Saudi Arabia following Iranian strikes on Saudi territory, Durrani noted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a historically close relationship. They have signed a strategic partnership agreement under which an attack on one is considered an attack on both. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Pakistan maintains a longstanding policy of promoting cooperation among Muslim nations and expects disputes to be resolved peacefully, particularly with regard to the Sunni world.
The former envoy expressed confidence that Pakistan should provide an explanation for its decision to strike American bases in Saudi Arabia. He noted that it is understood that if a country hosts military bases, those facilities may become legitimate targets in times of war.
"I hope there will be explanations coming from Iran as well as Saudi Arabia," the diplomat concluded.