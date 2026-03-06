https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iran-president-says-some-countries-made-mediation-efforts-amid-conflict-with-us-israel-1123776790.html

Iranian President Reveals Foreign Mediation Efforts Amid Conflict with US, Israel

Several countries made mediation efforts amid the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.

"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," Pezeshkian said on X.The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.

