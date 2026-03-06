International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iran-president-says-some-countries-made-mediation-efforts-amid-conflict-with-us-israel-1123776790.html
Iranian President Reveals Foreign Mediation Efforts Amid Conflict with US, Israel
Iranian President Reveals Foreign Mediation Efforts Amid Conflict with US, Israel
Sputnik International
Several countries made mediation efforts amid the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
2026-03-06T11:38+0000
2026-03-06T12:38+0000
world
masoud pezeshkian
iran
israel
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg
"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity &amp; sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," Pezeshkian said on X.The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-7-1123774297.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8427325087eddc78da15a87395c453.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, israel, conflict, mediation, pezeshkian, strikes, tehran
iran, us, israel, conflict, mediation, pezeshkian, strikes, tehran

Iranian President Reveals Foreign Mediation Efforts Amid Conflict with US, Israel

11:38 GMT 06.03.2026 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 06.03.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several countries have made mediation attempts amid the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," Pezeshkian said on X.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
Aircraft at Sheik Isa Air Base. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
World
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 7
05:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 54 March, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала