https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iran-president-says-some-countries-made-mediation-efforts-amid-conflict-with-us-israel-1123776790.html
Iranian President Reveals Foreign Mediation Efforts Amid Conflict with US, Israel
Sputnik International
Several countries made mediation efforts amid the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
2026-03-06T11:38+0000
2026-03-06T11:38+0000
2026-03-06T12:38+0000
world
masoud pezeshkian
iran
israel
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg
"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," Pezeshkian said on X.The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-7-1123774297.html
iran
israel
iran, us, israel, conflict, mediation, pezeshkian, strikes, tehran
11:38 GMT 06.03.2026 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 06.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several countries have made mediation attempts amid the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday.
"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," Pezeshkian said on X.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.