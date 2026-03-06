https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/no-deal-with-iran-except-unconditional-surrender---trump--1123778524.html
No Deal With Iran Except Unconditional Surrender - Trump
No Deal With Iran Except Unconditional Surrender - Trump
iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States will not sign any agreement with Iran and will accept nothing short of its unconditional surrender.
"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!," Trump said via Truth Social. "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.