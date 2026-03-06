Possibility of 'Nuclear Five' Contacts at Expert Level Being Discussed - MFA
© AFP 2023 / LARS TERNESIn this Handout photo made available by the EU delegation in Vienna shows Diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran at the start of talks at the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021. - The US will participate in discussions in Vienna to try to save the international agreement on Iranian nuclear power. However, they will not be at the same table as Tehran and it is the Europeans who will serve as intermediaries between the two parties, in the hope of achieving concrete results after two months of impasse.
© AFP 2023 / LARS TERNES
Subscribe
On February 28, the US and Israel carried out a series of strikes on targets inside Iran, including in Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iranian state television confirmed the death of Khamenei. Iran responded with missile strikes on Israeli territory and on US military facilities in the Middle East.
The possibility of holding contacts of the five states with nuclear weapons at the expert level is being discussed, but there is no agreement yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"We are currently discussing the possibility of holding contacts in the 'nuclear five' format, but there are no agreements on this either," Ryabkov said, adding that the meeting is expected to be at the "expert, working" level.
Russia hopes that the war against Iran will not undermine the principles of nuclear arms nonproliferation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"I really hope that the current war against Iran will not undermine the foundations of the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Lavrov said during an embassy roundtable discussion.