Possibility of 'Nuclear Five' Contacts at Expert Level Being Discussed - MFA
Possibility of 'Nuclear Five' Contacts at Expert Level Being Discussed - MFA
The possibility of holding contacts of the five states with nuclear weapons at the expert level is being discussed, but there is no agreement yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
2026-03-06T06:06+0000
2026-03-06T06:06+0000
Russia hopes that the war against Iran will not undermine the principles of nuclear arms nonproliferation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday."I really hope that the current war against Iran will not undermine the foundations of the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Lavrov said during an embassy roundtable discussion.
06:06 GMT 06.03.2026
On February 28, the US and Israel carried out a series of strikes on targets inside Iran, including in Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iranian state television confirmed the death of Khamenei. Iran responded with missile strikes on Israeli territory and on US military facilities in the Middle East.
The possibility of holding contacts of the five states with nuclear weapons at the expert level is being discussed, but there is no agreement yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"We are currently discussing the possibility of holding contacts in the 'nuclear five' format, but there are no agreements on this either," Ryabkov said, adding that the meeting is expected to be at the "expert, working" level.
Russia hopes that the war against Iran will not undermine the principles of nuclear arms nonproliferation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"I really hope that the current war against Iran will not undermine the foundations of the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Lavrov said during an embassy roundtable discussion.
