Possibility of 'Nuclear Five' Contacts at Expert Level Being Discussed - MFA

The possibility of holding contacts of the five states with nuclear weapons at the expert level is being discussed, but there is no agreement yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

The possibility of holding contacts of the five states with nuclear weapons at the expert level is being discussed, but there is no agreement yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik. Russia hopes that the war against Iran will not undermine the principles of nuclear arms nonproliferation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday."I really hope that the current war against Iran will not undermine the foundations of the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Lavrov said during an embassy roundtable discussion.

