Putin Holds Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and once again expressed condolences over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family, other officials, and civilians during US-Israel aggression against Iran, the Kremlin said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s position calling for an immediate ceasefire and a return to political and diplomatic settlement of issues surrounding Iran and the wider Middle East.Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its solidarity with the Iranian people defending their sovereignty, the Kremlin added, noting that contacts between Moscow and Tehran will continue.

