https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/putin-holds-call-with-iranian-president-pezeshkian-1123780848.html
Putin Holds Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian
Putin Holds Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and once again expressed condolences over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family, other officials, and civilians during US-Israel aggression against Iran, the Kremlin said.
2026-03-06T23:55+0000
2026-03-06T23:55+0000
2026-03-07T04:56+0000
russia
vladimir putin
masoud pezeshkian
ayatollah ali khamenei
iran
russia
us
us-iran relations
war
regime change
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/07/1123780969_0:4:3100:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_c3118e16d58b3567063e378fbbe7ef9d.jpg
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s position calling for an immediate ceasefire and a return to political and diplomatic settlement of issues surrounding Iran and the wider Middle East.Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its solidarity with the Iranian people defending their sovereignty, the Kremlin added, noting that contacts between Moscow and Tehran will continue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/over-50000-troops-participating-in-us-operation-against-iran---us-central-command-1123754792.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/07/1123780969_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_337555a810c82dd6d29e797a2301088c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-iran relations, russia-iran ties, russia-iran talks, putin-pezeshkian talks, phone call, us aggression, us war, iran war, unprovoked war, war on iran, us-israel-iran war, us strikes, regime change, khamenei
russia-iran relations, russia-iran ties, russia-iran talks, putin-pezeshkian talks, phone call, us aggression, us war, iran war, unprovoked war, war on iran, us-israel-iran war, us strikes, regime change, khamenei
Putin Holds Call With Iranian President Pezeshkian
23:55 GMT 06.03.2026 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 07.03.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and once again expressed condolences over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family, other officials, and civilians during US-Israel aggression against Iran, the Kremlin said.
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s position calling for an immediate ceasefire and a return to political and diplomatic settlement of issues surrounding Iran and the wider Middle East.
Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its solidarity with the Iranian people defending their sovereignty, the Kremlin added, noting that contacts between Moscow and Tehran will continue.