Russia Brings Home 300 Soldiers in Equal POW Swap with Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Russia returned 300 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity and 300 prisoners of war of Ukrainian armed forces were transferred in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On March 6 of this year, 300 Russian servicepeople were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 300 Ukrainian armed forces prisoners of war were transferred," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. Then they will all be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry, the statement added. The United Arab Emirates and the United States provided humanitarian mediation efforts to return the Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia brought home 300 of its soldiers from Ukrainian captivity while transferring 300 Ukrainian prisoners of war in exchange, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On March 6 of this year, 300 Russian servicepeople were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 300 Ukrainian armed forces prisoners of war were transferred," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian military personnel are currently in Belarus, they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. Then they will all be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry, the statement added.
The United Arab Emirates and the United States provided humanitarian mediation efforts to return the Russian servicepeople from captivity, the ministry added.