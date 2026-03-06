https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/russian-forces-liberate-sosnovoye-settlement-in-dpr-1123775556.html
Russian Forces Liberate Sosnovoye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russia's Zapad battlegroup liberated the settlement of Sosnovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Units of the Zapad battlegroup... on March 5 established control over the village of Sosnovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of the settlement of Sosnovoye in the Donetsk region facilitates the Russian army's further advance towards the city of Svyatogorsk, a critical defensive point for capturing the city of Slavyansk - the center of the largest Kiev-controlled agglomeration in Donbass.
Ukraine lost over 2,425 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
over the past week
This is in addition to over 2,185 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Russia's Vostok battlegroup
, over 1,500 by the Sever battlegroup
, over 1,280 by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 1,035 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 375 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian armed forces destroyed a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, the Russian military has carried out seven group retaliatory strikes on energy facilities serving Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, as well as on Ukrainian armed forces infrastructure