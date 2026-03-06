https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/ukraines-attacks-on-russian-nuclear-sites-amount-to-nuclear-blackmail---russian-mfa-1123778051.html

Ukraine's Attacks on Russian Nuclear Sites Amount to Nuclear Blackmail - Russian MFA

Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on Russian nuclear facilities are a conspiracy between the West and NATO, along with Ukraine, to manipulate the nuclear issue both politically and on the ground, and nuclear blackmail, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"There was no doubt that the Ukrainian regime viewed the strikes on the nuclear power plant, particularly the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as a form of nuclear blackmail," Zakharova said. Moscow has seen neither condemnation nor blocking of Ukraine's strikes on the relevant targets from the European Union and NATO, the spokeswoman added.

