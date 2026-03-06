International
Ukraine's Attacks on Russian Nuclear Sites Amount to Nuclear Blackmail - Russian MFA
Ukraine's Attacks on Russian Nuclear Sites Amount to Nuclear Blackmail - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on Russian nuclear facilities are a conspiracy between the West and NATO, along with Ukraine, to manipulate the nuclear issue both politically and on the ground, and nuclear blackmail, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"There was no doubt that the Ukrainian regime viewed the strikes on the nuclear power plant, particularly the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as a form of nuclear blackmail," Zakharova said. Moscow has seen neither condemnation nor blocking of Ukraine's strikes on the relevant targets from the European Union and NATO, the spokeswoman added.
Ukraine's Attacks on Russian Nuclear Sites Amount to Nuclear Blackmail - Russian MFA

13:34 GMT 06.03.2026 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 06.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on Russian nuclear facilities are a conspiracy between the West and NATO, along with Ukraine, to manipulate the nuclear issue both politically and on the ground, and nuclear blackmail, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"There was no doubt that the Ukrainian regime viewed the strikes on the nuclear power plant, particularly the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as a form of nuclear blackmail," Zakharova said.
Moscow has seen neither condemnation nor blocking of Ukraine's strikes on the relevant targets from the European Union and NATO, the spokeswoman added.

"There were no other options or possibilities than to recognize that this was a conspiracy between Westerners, NATO members, and the Ukrainian regime to manipulate the nuclear issue for both political and practical purposes. That is, to create threats not only to our country, but to all of Eurasia, and, in essence, to the entire world," Zakharova also said.

