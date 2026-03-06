International
US Boasts of Destroyed Iranian Launchers Lack Credibility – Ex-DoD Official
US Boasts of Destroyed Iranian Launchers Lack Credibility – Ex-DoD Official
As the United States is clearly lying about the number of the US military casualties in the current war with Iran, the veracity of other claims made by the US is dubious, former US Department of Defense officer David T. Pyne tells Sputnik.
Properly assessing Iran's losses is also difficult due to the fact that it is unclear whether US claims of destroyed Iranian missile launchers take into account the decoys and dummy targets, he points out.Finally, even though the US and Israel did manage to take out a number of Iranian mobile missile launchers, Iran's military has become adept at keeping its remaining launchers out of harm's way.Thus, reasons Pyne, it is likely that most of the Iranian missile launchers – especially those hidden deep underground – "will survive the war" even if it drags on for months.US Shortages and Israel's WeaknessMeanwhile, the US and Israel now deal with their "very limited supply" of offensive missiles and missile defense interceptors alike, with the latter potentially running out by next week, says Pyne.The US could soon find itself unable to defend all of its assets from Iranian attacks, even as Iran is systematically dismantling US radar capabilities in the region, further degrading the US ability to shoot down Iranian missiles.At the same time, Israeli air defenses have proven to be "largely ineffective" against Iranian ballistic and hypersonic missiles."In a protracted war of attrition like this war is shaping up to be, Iran is likely to emerge victorious," Pyne remarks.
US Boasts of Destroyed Iranian Launchers Lack Credibility – Ex-DoD Official

12:38 GMT 06.03.2026
The Khoramshahr-4 or Kheibar missile, a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) unveiled by Iran on May 25, 2023
As the United States is clearly lying about the number of the US military casualties in the current war with Iran, the veracity of other claims made by the US is dubious, former US Department of Defense officer David T. Pyne tells Sputnik.
Properly assessing Iran’s losses is also difficult due to the fact that it is unclear whether US claims of destroyed Iranian missile launchers take into account the decoys and dummy targets, he points out.
“I believe that US estimates of the total number of Iranian ballistic missiles are likely much lower than is actually the case as I believe Iran may have tens of thousands of missiles in its stockpile,” Pyne adds.
Finally, even though the US and Israel did manage to take out a number of Iranian mobile missile launchers, Iran’s military has become adept at keeping its remaining launchers out of harm’s way.
Thus, reasons Pyne, it is likely that most of the Iranian missile launchers – especially those hidden deep underground – “will survive the war” even if it drags on for months.

US Shortages and Israel's Weakness

Meanwhile, the US and Israel now deal with their “very limited supply” of offensive missiles and missile defense interceptors alike, with the latter potentially running out by next week, says Pyne.
The US could soon find itself unable to defend all of its assets from Iranian attacks, even as Iran is systematically dismantling US radar capabilities in the region, further degrading the US ability to shoot down Iranian missiles.
At the same time, Israeli air defenses have proven to be “largely ineffective” against Iranian ballistic and hypersonic missiles.
“In a protracted war of attrition like this war is shaping up to be, Iran is likely to emerge victorious,” Pyne remarks.
