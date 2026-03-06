https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/us-strike-on-school-in-iran-believed-to-be-part-of-attack-on-irgc-base---reports-1123773770.html

US Strike on School in Iran Believed to Be Part of Attack on IRGC Base - Reports

US Strike on School in Iran Believed to Be Part of Attack on IRGC Base - Reports

Sputnik International

A strike on a school in the southern Iranian city of Minab that killed dozens of children was apparently part of a US attack on a nearby naval base, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing its own analysis based on satellite imagery, social media posts, and verified video footage.

2026-03-06T04:20+0000

2026-03-06T04:20+0000

2026-03-06T04:20+0000

world

iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

israel

us

war

war of aggression

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123741189_5:0:1276:715_1920x0_80_0_0_b52708f2f5c5a02697dfdece6fb5e12e.jpg

Public statements from US officials indicate that US aircraft were conducting operations in the region on the day of the strike on the school, including against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities, the report said on Thursday. According to the newspaper, the school was previously part of an IRGC naval base. However, by September 2016, satellite imagery shows that the building was separated from the base by a fence. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East. The strikes against Iran occurred despite Oman-brokered talks between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear issue in Geneva. On the first day of the conflict, a girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was hit. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that at least 171 schoolgirls died. The United Nations called for accountability for the deadly attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260304/silence-of-world-media-on-deaths-of-schoolgirls-in-iran-defies-description---mfa-1123755636.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

school strike, school girls, attack on school, girls' school, killing children, ethnic cleansing, civilian casualties, us-iran war, israel-iran war, us-israel-iran war, war on iran, war of aggression, trump's war