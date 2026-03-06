https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/us-strike-on-school-in-iran-believed-to-be-part-of-attack-on-irgc-base---reports-1123773770.html
US Strike on School in Iran Believed to Be Part of Attack on IRGC Base - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A strike on a school in the southern Iranian city of Minab that killed dozens of children was apparently part of a US attack on a nearby naval base, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing its own analysis based on satellite imagery, social media posts, and verified video footage.
Public statements from US officials indicate that US aircraft were conducting operations in the region on the day of the strike on the school, including against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities, the report said on Thursday.
According to the newspaper, the school was previously part of an IRGC naval base. However, by September 2016, satellite imagery shows that the building was separated from the base by a fence.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East. The strikes against Iran occurred despite Oman-brokered talks between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear issue in Geneva.
On the first day of the conflict, a girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab was hit. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that at least 171 schoolgirls died. The United Nations called for accountability for the deadly attack.