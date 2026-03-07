https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/expensive-energy-putting-europes-competitiveness-at-risk---russias-special-envoy-1123782320.html
Expensive Energy Putting Europe's Competitiveness at Risk - Russia's Special Envoy
Expensive energy is putting Europe's competitiveness at risk for years to come, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Saturday.
"Expensive energy is hitting households, stifling EU industry, and calling into question the continent's competitiveness for years to come," Dmitriev said in a statement on Telegram.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz nearly halted in the wake of the hostilities.
Dmitriev commented on an article in the Eastern Herald newspaper about the sharp rise in gas prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
"Expensive energy is hitting households, stifling EU industry, and calling into question the continent's competitiveness for years to come," Dmitriev said in a statement on Telegram.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz nearly halted in the wake of the hostilities.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, accounting for about 20% of global supplies of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas.
After US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments about the possible easing of sanctions against Russian oil, that he is discussing the issue with Washington, Dmitriev said.
"Discussing this with the US, as Western sanctions have proven detrimental to the world economy," Dmitriev wrote on X.
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States may further ease sanctions on Russian oil amid the conflict in the Middle East.