International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/expensive-energy-putting-europes-competitiveness-at-risk---russias-special-envoy-1123782320.html
Expensive Energy Putting Europe's Competitiveness at Risk - Russia's Special Envoy
Expensive Energy Putting Europe's Competitiveness at Risk - Russia's Special Envoy
Sputnik International
Expensive energy is putting Europe's competitiveness at risk for years to come, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Saturday.
2026-03-07T09:13+0000
2026-03-07T09:13+0000
world
kirill dmitriev
strait of hormuz
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_0:0:3129:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_15f9358979eeab5ceeacee4fc9752ed5.jpg
Dmitriev commented on an article in the Eastern Herald newspaper about the sharp rise in gas prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, accounting for about 20% of global supplies of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas.After US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments about the possible easing of sanctions against Russian oil, that he is discussing the issue with Washington, Dmitriev said.Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States may further ease sanctions on Russian oil amid the conflict in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-may-further-ease-sanctions-on-russian-oil-amid-mideast-conflict---bessent-1123780579.html
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_daf11b7349f0bfd5b453c74df791edd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, dmitriev, russia, rdif, economy, forign countries, oil, us
europe, dmitriev, russia, rdif, economy, forign countries, oil, us

Expensive Energy Putting Europe's Competitiveness at Risk - Russia's Special Envoy

09:13 GMT 07.03.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankKirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Expensive energy is putting Europe's competitiveness at risk for years to come, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Saturday.
Dmitriev commented on an article in the Eastern Herald newspaper about the sharp rise in gas prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
"Expensive energy is hitting households, stifling EU industry, and calling into question the continent's competitiveness for years to come," Dmitriev said in a statement on Telegram.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz nearly halted in the wake of the hostilities.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, accounting for about 20% of global supplies of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas.
After US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments about the possible easing of sanctions against Russian oil, that he is discussing the issue with Washington, Dmitriev said.
"Discussing this with the US, as Western sanctions have proven detrimental to the world economy," Dmitriev wrote on X.
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States may further ease sanctions on Russian oil amid the conflict in the Middle East.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2026
World
US May Further Ease Sanctions on Russian Oil Amid Mideast Conflict - Bessent
04:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 54 March, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала