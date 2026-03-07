https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/expensive-energy-putting-europes-competitiveness-at-risk---russias-special-envoy-1123782320.html

Expensive Energy Putting Europe's Competitiveness at Risk - Russia's Special Envoy

Expensive energy is putting Europe's competitiveness at risk for years to come, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Saturday.

Dmitriev commented on an article in the Eastern Herald newspaper about the sharp rise in gas prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, accounting for about 20% of global supplies of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas.After US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments about the possible easing of sanctions against Russian oil, that he is discussing the issue with Washington, Dmitriev said.Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States may further ease sanctions on Russian oil amid the conflict in the Middle East.

