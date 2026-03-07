International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-may-further-ease-sanctions-on-russian-oil-amid-mideast-conflict---bessent-1123780579.html
US May Further Ease Sanctions on Russian Oil Amid Mideast Conflict - Bessent
US May Further Ease Sanctions on Russian Oil Amid Mideast Conflict - Bessent
Sputnik International
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US may further relax restrictions on Russian oil to help stabilize global supply during the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
2026-03-07T04:44+0000
2026-03-07T04:44+0000
world
russia
treasury
sanctions
us sanctions
oil trade
russian oil shipments
oil exports
oil supplies
india
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982528_0:106:2867:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_747647da21ddf142be3f359210f3e205.jpg
“We may unsanction other Russian oil,” Bessent told Fox Business, adding that the Treasury is considering steps to release “hundreds of millions of sanctioned barrels… on the water” to bring relief to the market.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/bessent-confirms-30-day-waiver-for-india-to-buy-russian-oil-1123773917.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982528_83:0:2814:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8e6760535bfb6ae4efa384e6afa952.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us sanctions, us-india relations, sanctioned oil, oil prices, energy costs, indian refineries, us trade war, war on iran, unprovoked aggression
us sanctions, us-india relations, sanctioned oil, oil prices, energy costs, indian refineries, us trade war, war on iran, unprovoked aggression

US May Further Ease Sanctions on Russian Oil Amid Mideast Conflict - Bessent

04:44 GMT 07.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US may further relax restrictions on Russian oil to help stabilize global supply during the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
“We may unsanction other Russian oil,” Bessent told Fox Business, adding that the Treasury is considering steps to release “hundreds of millions of sanctioned barrels… on the water” to bring relief to the market.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
World
Bessent Confirms 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil
Yesterday, 04:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 54 March, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала