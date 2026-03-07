https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-may-further-ease-sanctions-on-russian-oil-amid-mideast-conflict---bessent-1123780579.html
US May Further Ease Sanctions on Russian Oil Amid Mideast Conflict - Bessent
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US may further relax restrictions on Russian oil to help stabilize global supply during the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
“We may unsanction other Russian oil,” Bessent told Fox Business, adding that the Treasury is considering steps to release “hundreds of millions of sanctioned barrels… on the water” to bring relief to the market.
