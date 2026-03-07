https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/hungary-to-decide-fate-of-money-seized-from-ukrainians-once-ownership-is-clear---orban-1123783406.html
Hungary to Decide Fate of Money Seized From Ukrainians Once Ownership Is Clear - Orban
Hungary will keep the money confiscated from Ukrainians until its ownership is cleared up, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
"We will decide the fate of this confiscated money when we find out what it is... [Until then, it will] lie quietly here," Orban said at a campaign event in Debrecen.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will keep the money confiscated from Ukrainians until its ownership is cleared up, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
"We will decide the fate of this confiscated money when we find out what it is... [Until then, it will] lie quietly here," Orban said at a campaign event in Debrecen.
On Thursday, the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) said that it had detained seven Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of money laundering, including a former Ukrainian special services general responsible for transporting $40 million, 35 million euros ($40.7 million), and nine kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine. Hungary demanded an explanation from Ukraine.
The prime minister told the rally that a pro-Ukrainian party had been created in Hungary from scratch in the run-up to April's parliamentary elections. He suggested that the effort required a significant amount of funding.
"We do not know whether this money was being taken out or brought in here. The truth is, we just want to know what the Ukrainians were doing with this huge sum of money in Hungary. We really want to know. What is happening seems suspicious to me," Orban said.