https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/hungary-to-decide-fate-of-money-seized-from-ukrainians-once-ownership-is-clear---orban-1123783406.html

Hungary to Decide Fate of Money Seized From Ukrainians Once Ownership Is Clear - Orban

Hungary to Decide Fate of Money Seized From Ukrainians Once Ownership Is Clear - Orban

Sputnik International

Hungary will keep the money confiscated from Ukrainians until its ownership is cleared up, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

2026-03-07T13:37+0000

2026-03-07T13:37+0000

2026-03-07T14:28+0000

world

viktor orban

hungary

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d740c8debc088731d91b214dfe251045.jpg

"We will decide the fate of this confiscated money when we find out what it is... [Until then, it will] lie quietly here," Orban said at a campaign event in Debrecen. The prime minister told the rally that a pro-Ukrainian party had been created in Hungary from scratch in the run-up to April's parliamentary elections. He suggested that the effort required a significant amount of funding.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-demands-explanation-from-ukraine-in-connection-with-currency-transportation-1123776187.html

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, ukraine, orban, ownership, prime minister, money, nav, national tax and customs administration