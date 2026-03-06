https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-demands-explanation-from-ukraine-in-connection-with-currency-transportation-1123776187.html

Zelensky’s Agents Using Hungary as Cash Pipeline to Ukraine - Szijjarto

Sputnik International

Hungary demands explanations from Ukraine in connection with currency transportation while conducting its own investigation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

2026-03-06T10:48+0000

2026-03-06T10:48+0000

2026-03-06T13:09+0000

Earlier in the day, Hungary's national tax and customs office said it had detained seven Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of money laundering, including a former general of the Ukrainian special services responsible for transporting $40 million, 35 million euros and nine kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine. Since January 2026 a total of $900 million, 420 million euros and 146 kilograms of gold has been transported through Hungary to Ukraine, Szijjarto added.

