Zelensky's Agents Using Hungary as Cash Pipeline to Ukraine - Szijjarto
Zelensky’s Agents Using Hungary as Cash Pipeline to Ukraine - Szijjarto
Hungary demands explanations from Ukraine in connection with currency transportation while conducting its own investigation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.
2026-03-06T10:48+0000
2026-03-06T13:09+0000
Earlier in the day, Hungary's national tax and customs office said it had detained seven Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of money laundering, including a former general of the Ukrainian special services responsible for transporting $40 million, 35 million euros and nine kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine. Since January 2026 a total of $900 million, 420 million euros and 146 kilograms of gold has been transported through Hungary to Ukraine, Szijjarto added.
10:48 GMT 06.03.2026 (Updated: 13:09 GMT 06.03.2026)
This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary is demanding answers from Ukraine over the movement of cash across its territory, while simultaneously launching its own investigation, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Hungary's national tax and customs office said it had detained seven Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of money laundering, including a former general of the Ukrainian special services responsible for transporting $40 million, 35 million euros and nine kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine.

"We demand an explanation of why Ukrainians have been transporting such a large amount of cash through Hungary in recent months. What are they using this money for, whose money is it?.. We demand immediate answers and explanations from the Ukrainian side on these serious issues," Hungarian FM Szijjarto said, as quoted by the MTI news agency.

Since January 2026 a total of $900 million, 420 million euros and 146 kilograms of gold has been transported through Hungary to Ukraine, Szijjarto added.

"These cash transfers are accompanied by people with clear ties to the Ukrainian special services," the Hungarian top diplomat said.

