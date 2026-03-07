https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/iaea-never-had-reasons-to-forgo-talks-with-iran--russian-mfa-spox-1123780684.html
IAEA Never Had Reasons to Forgo Talks With Iran — Russian MFA Spox
During many years of contacts with Iran, the IAEA has never found grounds to refuse negotiations on Iranian nuclear program, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Throughout all these years, there has not been a single instance where the IAEA stated that there is a reason to confirm a claim or accusation against Iran," Zakharova noted.While the issue was "handled politically" and there were public and behind-the-scenes intrigues, not a single report, speech or fact-based document from the agency contained any accusations against Iran, she added.The IAEA never stated Iran had a nuclear bomb, only noting the fact of uranium enrichment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 5. The Iranians started boosting the enrichment process only after the US withdrew from the agreements on Iran’s nuclear program, he added.
