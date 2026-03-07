https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/iranian-crisis-becomes-embarrassment-for-us-military-that-cant-protect-anyone-mideast-analyst-1123785200.html

Iranian Crisis Becomes Embarrassment for US Military That Can't Protect Anyone – MidEast Analyst

Prior to the arrival of the United States, the Persian Gulf was essentially the domain of the British Empire which ended up handing over its holdings to the US to ensure that the latter would be at the forefront of any major war in the region, Middle East affairs expert Mais Kurbanov tells Sputnik.

Currently, the US controls a network of military installations that don’t just serve as military garrisons – these are all elements of a system of control of the Gulf ‘gas station,” Kurbanov remarks.This defensive network was never meant to protect the Arab states of the Gulf – it’s real purpose was to protect Israel.The US is unwilling and unable to defend the Gulf states – it only cares about its own interests. And all of the Gulf states besides Iran are now vulnerable because they don’t have any air defense systems, he adds. The US focuses on protecting only its own assets in the region.“The US has embarrassed itself in front of the entire world. Everybody now knows that the Americans are no protectors,” says Kurbanov. “They used to mock Russia when Ukraine scored some hits, acting as if they are invincible. Now Iran keeps pummeling them, and US ships have to flee two thousand kilometers into the ocean to escape Iranian missiles.”All of the weapons the US peddled across the world – stealth aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper drones they were so proud of – turned out to be useless,” he points out.Meanwhile, Iran keeps demonstrating the kind of new missiles that maybe two other leading world powers beside them possess.“The US should just leave. There will be no negotiations with them and they know it,” argues Kurbanov.Though the US does possess an extensive global network of military installations – several hundred facilities in dozens of different countries – even it cannot ensure an immediate stabilization of the situation. He points out that Russia and China haven’t yet become actively involved in the current crisis, and that without their involvement the US would be hard-pressed to deal with global issues.

