Russia Ready to Help Stop Bloodshed in Middle East - Foreign Ministry
Russia is ready to actively assist in finding ways to stop the bloodshed in the Middle East and reaching solutions based on a balance of interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday.
"Russia is ready to actively assist in finding ways to immediately stop the bloodshed in the region, provide necessary support for resuming the political-diplomatic process, and finding solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests," the statement from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova read. The ministry expressed Russia's serious concern over the extremely dangerous development of the situation in the Middle East region, which was caused by the completely unprovoked illegal armed aggression of the US and Israel against Iran under absolutely far-fetched pretexts.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to actively assist in finding ways to stop the bloodshed in the Middle East and reaching solutions based on a balance of interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday.
"Russia is ready to actively assist in finding ways to immediately stop the bloodshed in the region, provide necessary support for resuming the political-diplomatic process, and finding solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests," the statement from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova read.
The ministry expressed Russia's serious concern over the extremely dangerous development of the situation in the Middle East region, which was caused by the completely unprovoked illegal armed aggression of the US and Israel against Iran under absolutely far-fetched pretexts.
"Acting in a violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law, these countries are attempting to overthrow the legitimate government in a sovereign and independent UN member state for refusing to submit to the collective West," Zakharova stated.