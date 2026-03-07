International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 124 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Night - Ministry
Russian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 124 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Night - Ministry
Russian air defense forces shot down 124 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"During the past night, 124 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said in a statement. Thus, 29 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 15 drones over the Oryol Region, and 11 drones over the Belgorod Region. In addition, three drones were shot down over the Moscow Region, including one drone heading towards Moscow.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense forces shot down 124 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"During the past night, 124 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said in a statement.
Thus, 29 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 15 drones over the Oryol Region, and 11 drones over the Belgorod Region. In addition, three drones were shot down over the Moscow Region, including one drone heading towards Moscow.
