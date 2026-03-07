https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/russian-air-defense-forces-shoot-down-124-ukrainian-drones-over-past-night---ministry-1123782469.html

Russian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 124 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Night - Ministry

Russian air defense forces shot down 124 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"During the past night, 124 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said in a statement. Thus, 29 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 15 drones over the Oryol Region, and 11 drones over the Belgorod Region. In addition, three drones were shot down over the Moscow Region, including one drone heading towards Moscow.

