Trump Considers Deploying US Troops in Iran — Reports

US President Donald Trump has privately expressed interest in deploying troops to Iran and discussed the matter with his aides, NBC News reported, citing officials and other sources.

The report said Trump discussed the idea with his aides and Republican officials. The discussions reportedly focus on sending a small contingent of troops for “specific strategic purposes,” rather than a large-scale ground invasion. According to the report, Trump has also outlined a scenario in which “the US and a new Iranian regime cooperate on oil production similar to how the US and Venezuela are.”The officials said Trump has not given any orders related to ground troops. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. The attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.

