https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/trump-considers-deploying-us-troops-in-iran--reports-1123780351.html
Trump Considers Deploying US Troops in Iran — Reports
Trump Considers Deploying US Troops in Iran — Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has privately expressed interest in deploying troops to Iran and discussed the matter with his aides, NBC News reported, citing officials and other sources.
2026-03-07T04:18+0000
2026-03-07T04:18+0000
2026-03-07T04:18+0000
world
donald trump
us
israel
tehran
us hegemony
oil
oil exports
oil supplies
oil production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0e/1123630536_0:27:3072:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_f68ff736ea99f1c1357850b5a0b71b58.jpg
The report said Trump discussed the idea with his aides and Republican officials. The discussions reportedly focus on sending a small contingent of troops for “specific strategic purposes,” rather than a large-scale ground invasion. According to the report, Trump has also outlined a scenario in which “the US and a new Iranian regime cooperate on oil production similar to how the US and Venezuela are.”The officials said Trump has not given any orders related to ground troops. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. The attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-approves-sale-of-12000-aerial-bombs-to-israel-for-over-150-million---state-department-1123780212.html
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0e/1123630536_16:0:2747:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54eeaba057772dae4525da9533b84a86.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, new vietnam, new iraq, new afghanistan, lost war
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, new vietnam, new iraq, new afghanistan, lost war
Trump Considers Deploying US Troops in Iran — Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has privately expressed interest in deploying troops to Iran and discussed the matter with his aides, NBC News reported, citing officials and other sources.
The report said Trump discussed the idea with his aides and Republican officials.
The discussions reportedly focus on sending a small contingent of troops for “specific strategic purposes,” rather than a large-scale ground invasion.
According to the report, Trump has also outlined a scenario in which “the US and a new Iranian regime cooperate on oil production similar to how the US and Venezuela are.”
The officials said Trump has not given any orders related to ground troops.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. The attack killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.