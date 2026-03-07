US Approves Sale of 12,000 Aerial Bombs to Israel for Over $150 Million - State Department

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-approves-sale-of-12000-aerial-bombs-to-israel-for-over-150-million---state-department-1123780212.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has approved the sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel for $151.8 million, the State Department said in a statement amid the ongoing military aggression against Iran.
"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel to buy Munitions and Munitions Support. The estimated total cost is $151.8 million. The Government of Israel has requested to buy twelve thousand (12,000) BLU-110A/B general purpose, 1,000-pound bomb bodies," the statement said.