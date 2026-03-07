International
The United States has approved the sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel for $151.8 million, the State Department said in a statement amid the ongoing military aggression against Iran.
"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel to buy Munitions and Munitions Support. The estimated total cost is $151.8 million. The Government of Israel has requested to buy twelve thousand (12,000) BLU-110A/B general purpose, 1,000-pound bomb bodies," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iranian-strikes-dispel-the-illusion-of-us-security-umbrella-1123779777.html
us-israel weapons, bombs for israel, us war, us-israel war, war on iran, regime change, us attack, us weapons, us arms, trump's war, war of aggression, unprovoked aggression
us-israel weapons, bombs for israel, us war, us-israel war, war on iran, regime change, us attack, us weapons, us arms, trump's war, war of aggression, unprovoked aggression

US Approves Sale of 12,000 Aerial Bombs to Israel for Over $150 Million - State Department

04:10 GMT 07.03.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has approved the sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel for $151.8 million, the State Department said in a statement amid the ongoing military aggression against Iran.
"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel to buy Munitions and Munitions Support. The estimated total cost is $151.8 million. The Government of Israel has requested to buy twelve thousand (12,000) BLU-110A/B general purpose, 1,000-pound bomb bodies," the statement said.
In this handout photo from the U.S. Air Force, an airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon during training at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar in January 2022. File photo.
Analysis
Iranian Strikes Dispel the Illusion of US Security Umbrella
Yesterday, 17:11 GMT
