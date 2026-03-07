https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-approves-sale-of-12000-aerial-bombs-to-israel-for-over-150-million---state-department-1123780212.html

US Approves Sale of 12,000 Aerial Bombs to Israel for Over $150 Million - State Department

US Approves Sale of 12,000 Aerial Bombs to Israel for Over $150 Million - State Department

Sputnik International

The United States has approved the sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel for $151.8 million, the State Department said in a statement amid the ongoing military aggression against Iran.

2026-03-07T04:10+0000

2026-03-07T04:10+0000

2026-03-07T04:10+0000

world

us

israel

aggression

war of aggression

weapons

weapons supplies

arms

us-supplied arms

arms shipments

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_0:126:3071:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4cfee360719fd5ce32c2cfc0c63c80.jpg

"The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel to buy Munitions and Munitions Support. The estimated total cost is $151.8 million. The Government of Israel has requested to buy twelve thousand (12,000) BLU-110A/B general purpose, 1,000-pound bomb bodies," the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/iranian-strikes-dispel-the-illusion-of-us-security-umbrella-1123779777.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-israel weapons, bombs for israel, us war, us-israel war, war on iran, regime change, us attack, us weapons, us arms, trump's war, war of aggression, unprovoked aggression