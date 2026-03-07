https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-bases-in-middle-east-fail-to-secure-nations--become-safety-risk---expert--1123784871.html

US Bases in Middle East Fail to Secure Nations & Become Safety Risk - Expert

American bases in the Middle East are constantly facing various kinds of attacks and do not protect the countries on whose territory they are located that effectively, Turkish political scientist Umur Tugay Yucel tells Sputnik.

"For a long time, the Gulf countries had unwavering trust in the American security umbrella, but during the 12-day war, we all saw how untrustworthy it turned out to be," Umur Tugay Yucel said. He says that the ongoing conflict shows that the Western security framework in the Gulf region fails to address contemporary defense needs; a concern now spreading to US allies in Asia as reports emerge of THAAD and Patriot systems being withdrawn from South Korea — a move that could soon affect Japan and other partners.

