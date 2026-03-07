https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/us-regime-change-attempt-in-iran-is-just-a-business-venture--mideast-pundit-1123783224.html
US Regime Change Attempt in Iran is Just a Business Venture – MidEast Pundit
Regardless of what the United States might demand or desire, it cannot affect elections of ayatollahs or of the supreme leader of Iran, Arab East expert Alexander Kuznetsov tells Sputnik.
Attack on Iran is the US' Way of Undermining Russia and China
The supreme leader, he explains, is elected by the Assembly of Experts comprised of about 80 Iranian top clerics – this mechanism does not involve the POTUS in any way.
“In the Iranian political tradition, any external pressure is regarded as a ‘hostile satanic act,’ which causes even the opposition-leaning Iranians to rally around the flag and spiritual leader against a foreign foe,” Kuznetsov adds.
Referring to the recent US’ declarations of seeking to have a say in the supreme leader’s election, Kuznetzov argues that the US merely wants to see a figure loyal to them occupy this position.
As there are apparently members of the Iranian elites who want to reach some kind of compromise with the West, Kuznetsov suggests that this is what the US is banking on.
He also speculates that the Iranian government system may end up being reformed amid the current crisis, with the military getting more power while the spiritual leaders could focus more on personnel and ideological matters.
While the US almost succeeded in Venezuela, replicating this scenario in Iran would be impossible: whereas the Venezuelan operation was practically bloodless, the death toll in Iran is already over a thousand and the Iranian people are outraged by the US’ actions.
“It is an attempt to repeat a scenario, confirming that for the United States, a regime change is a resource-seizing business venture,” Kuznnetsov explains. “It’s business for them, which is why they want to see a regime subservient to them.”
Attack on Iran is the US’ Way of Undermining Russia and China
China imports some 15% of its oil from Iran, so depriving China of such large quantity of cheap oil is a serious blow to its economy, Arab East expert Alexander Kuznetsov tells Sputnik.
The Iranian conflict also puts a damper on Russia’s and China’s logistical projects in the region, such as, for example, the Belt and Road Initiative.
Even if Iran prevails, it could be years before investments are made into the region, due to fears that hostilities may be resumed.