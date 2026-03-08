https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/brazilian-president-postpones-us-visit-due-to-iran-conflict---minister-1123785966.html
Brazilian President Postpones US Visit Due to Iran Conflict - Minister
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has postponed his planned visit to Washington for the second half of March due to the Iranian conflict, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro announced.
"[President Lula] asked me to accompany him on this trip, which was supposed to take place in the second half of March, but due to the war, the trip was postponed," Favaro told reporters in Cuiaba, as quoted by the Brasil 247 broadcaster. According to the minister, the agenda of the visit included negotiations between Brazil and the US on trade issues, including tariffs on agricultural products. The visit was scheduled to begin on March 16. The planned events also included a forum in Washington dedicated to promoting Brazilian beef in the American market. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
