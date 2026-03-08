https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/brazilian-president-postpones-us-visit-due-to-iran-conflict---minister-1123785966.html

Brazilian President Postpones US Visit Due to Iran Conflict - Minister

Brazilian President Postpones US Visit Due to Iran Conflict - Minister

Sputnik International

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has postponed his planned visit to Washington for the second half of March due to the Iranian conflict, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro announced.

2026-03-08T04:43+0000

2026-03-08T04:43+0000

2026-03-08T04:44+0000

americas

us

lula da silva

brazil

washington

israel

iran

aggression

war of aggression

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_0:213:3072:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_5e4264b97142ce9b5564392eb8c8cfbb.jpg

"[President Lula] asked me to accompany him on this trip, which was supposed to take place in the second half of March, but due to the war, the trip was postponed," Favaro told reporters in Cuiaba, as quoted by the Brasil 247 broadcaster. According to the minister, the agenda of the visit included negotiations between Brazil and the US on trade issues, including tariffs on agricultural products. The visit was scheduled to begin on March 16. The planned events also included a forum in Washington dedicated to promoting Brazilian beef in the American market. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-8-1123781246.html

americas

brazil

washington

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lula da silva, trump-lula talks, trump-lula relations, us-iran war, us war of aggression, us-israel-iran war, war of choice