Conflict in Middle East Should Never Have Started - Chinese Foreign Minister
The military conflict in the Middle East should never have started, it is not beneficial to either side, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on Sunday.
"I want to say that this war should never have happened; it is a war that benefits neither side," Wang Yi said at the annual press conference of the National People's Congress (China's parliament). The diplomat emphasized that the history of the Middle East has repeatedly shown the world that force was not a solution to problems, and military clashes only bred new hatred and created new crises. Major countries should uphold justice and make positive contributions to peace and development in the Middle East, he added. The press conference by the Chinese Foreign Minister is being held on the sidelines of the Fourth Session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the country's highest legislative body, which is being held in Beijing from March 5 to 12.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The military conflict in the Middle East should never have started, it is not beneficial to either side, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on Sunday.
"I want to say that this war should never have happened; it is a war that benefits neither side," Wang Yi said at the annual press conference of the National People's Congress (China's parliament).
The diplomat emphasized that the history of the Middle East has repeatedly shown the world that force was not a solution to problems, and military clashes only bred new hatred and created new crises.
"The people of the Middle East are the true masters of this region, and its affairs should be handled by the countries of the region themselves," Wang Yi said.
Major countries should uphold justice and make positive contributions to peace and development in the Middle East, he added.
The press conference by the Chinese Foreign Minister is being held on the sidelines of the Fourth Session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the country's highest legislative body, which is being held in Beijing from March 5 to 12.