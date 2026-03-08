International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/iran-will-not-let-us-interfere-in-supreme-leader-selection---foreign-minister-1123789272.html
Iran Will Not Let US Interfere in Supreme Leader Selection - Foreign Minister
Iran Will Not Let US Interfere in Supreme Leader Selection - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran will not allow the United States or anyone else to interfere in its internal affairs, such as the process of selecting a new supreme leader, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
2026-03-08T14:57+0000
2026-03-08T15:06+0000
world
abbas araghchi
donald trump
iran
us
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/06/1123777729_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_38ddec10a0787b10840a2a4b3b9bd415.jpg
"We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs. This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader. They have already elected the assembly of experts, and the assembly of experts would do the job. It is only the business of the Iranian people and nobody else business," Araghchi told NBC News. Araghchi added that the election of Iran's new supreme leader would take place soon. He commented on US President Donald Trump's claim that he should have a say in selecting Iran's new supreme leader to avoid returning there every 10 years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-9-1123786858.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/06/1123777729_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb6069e6123637380e6e251cfe09350e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, israel, middle east, conflict, war, internal affairs, supreme leader, foreign minister, araghchi, selection
iran, us, israel, middle east, conflict, war, internal affairs, supreme leader, foreign minister, araghchi, selection

Iran Will Not Let US Interfere in Supreme Leader Selection - Foreign Minister

14:57 GMT 08.03.2026 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 08.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA woman holds up a picture of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A woman holds up a picture of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran will not allow the United States or anyone else to interfere in its internal affairs, such as the process of selecting a new supreme leader, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
"We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs. This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader. They have already elected the assembly of experts, and the assembly of experts would do the job. It is only the business of the Iranian people and nobody else business," Araghchi told NBC News.
Araghchi added that the election of Iran's new supreme leader would take place soon. He commented on US President Donald Trump's claim that he should have a say in selecting Iran's new supreme leader to avoid returning there every 10 years.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
World
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 9
07:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 54 March, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала