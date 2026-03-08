https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/iran-will-not-let-us-interfere-in-supreme-leader-selection---foreign-minister-1123789272.html

Iran Will Not Let US Interfere in Supreme Leader Selection - Foreign Minister

Iran will not allow the United States or anyone else to interfere in its internal affairs, such as the process of selecting a new supreme leader, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs. This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader. They have already elected the assembly of experts, and the assembly of experts would do the job. It is only the business of the Iranian people and nobody else business," Araghchi told NBC News. Araghchi added that the election of Iran's new supreme leader would take place soon. He commented on US President Donald Trump's claim that he should have a say in selecting Iran's new supreme leader to avoid returning there every 10 years.

