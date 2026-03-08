International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/media-may-keep-quiet-on-gulf-crisis-to-avoid-economic-destabilization-ecologist-1123790911.html
Media May Keep Quiet on Gulf Crisis to Avoid Economic Destabilization - Ecologist
Media May Keep Quiet on Gulf Crisis to Avoid Economic Destabilization - Ecologist
Sputnik International
The ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf creates a clear risk of environmental disaster due to oil spills, ecologist Artyom Akshintsev tells Sputnik.
2026-03-08T18:47+0000
2026-03-08T18:47+0000
analysis
persian gulf
strait of hormuz
environmental disaster
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107584/39/1075843976_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_f71a2212abca560d05836ee579b9d49a.jpg
The Gulf War of 1991 - when up to 8 million barrels of oil ended up pouring into the sea - is a textbook example of what damage a massive oil spill could cause, he explains.The cleanup effort back then cost about $13 billion, but much of the spilled oil was never collected.The fact that the Persian Gulf is relatively shallow, small and has little water exchange with the open sea further complicates matters, the ecologist notes: the diffusion rate of pollutants is low while oil can end up accumulating in the sediment and remain there for a long time.Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz create serious risks for Gulf states such as Iran, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar and Oman, Akshintsev observes.Many of these countries, he points out, depend on drinking water produced through desalination, and their desalination plants are not designed to purify water polluted by oil.Regarding the apparent media silence, Akshintsev suggests that it may be deliberate.After all, he argues, any official confirmation that the Persian Gulf – a vital energy artery – is on the verge of collapse could cause panic on energy markets, and the ensuing price spike would hit Western economies hard.“The media may deliberately avoid stoking tensions to avoid economic destabilization,” he says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/war-against-iran-could-be-catastrophic-for-environment-in-persian-gulf--expert-1123787621.html
persian gulf
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107584/39/1075843976_111:0:1890:1334_1920x0_80_0_0_0da696c25c554b721402f741fc4565e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
persian gulf oil spill risk
persian gulf oil spill risk

Media May Keep Quiet on Gulf Crisis to Avoid Economic Destabilization - Ecologist

18:47 GMT 08.03.2026
© AP Photo / ISNAAn oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019
An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
© AP Photo / ISNA
Subscribe
The ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf creates a clear risk of environmental disaster due to oil spills, ecologist Artyom Akshintsev tells Sputnik.
The Gulf War of 1991 - when up to 8 million barrels of oil ended up pouring into the sea - is a textbook example of what damage a massive oil spill could cause, he explains.
“The effect on the ecosystem was catastrophic: fish, shellfish and crabs were dying, sea flora was degraded,” Akshintsev says. “Over 30,000 birds perished on land; on some beaches, there was an oil film up to 13 centimeters thick, while the total length of polluted beaches measured in hundreds, even in thousands of kilometers.”
The cleanup effort back then cost about $13 billion, but much of the spilled oil was never collected.
The fact that the Persian Gulf is relatively shallow, small and has little water exchange with the open sea further complicates matters, the ecologist notes: the diffusion rate of pollutants is low while oil can end up accumulating in the sediment and remain there for a long time.
Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz create serious risks for Gulf states such as Iran, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar and Oman, Akshintsev observes.
Many of these countries, he points out, depend on drinking water produced through desalination, and their desalination plants are not designed to purify water polluted by oil.
In this photo released by state-run IRIB News Agency, an oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
World
War Against Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Environment in Persian Gulf — Expert
10:14 GMT
Regarding the apparent media silence, Akshintsev suggests that it may be deliberate.
After all, he argues, any official confirmation that the Persian Gulf – a vital energy artery – is on the verge of collapse could cause panic on energy markets, and the ensuing price spike would hit Western economies hard.
“The media may deliberately avoid stoking tensions to avoid economic destabilization,” he says.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала