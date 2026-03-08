https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/war-against-iran-could-be-catastrophic-for-environment-in-persian-gulf--expert-1123787621.html

War Against Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Environment in Persian Gulf — Expert

Sputnik International

Any incident involving a large number of oil tankers in the Hormuz Strait could lead to a massive oil spill, potentially causing serious pollution to the marine ecosystem of the Persian Gulf, president of the Lebanese environmental association "Earth", Paul Abi Rached, tells Sputnik.

"This is not only about marine pollution but also about the global crisis of biodiversity loss," he says, adding that wars disrupt environmental protection mechanisms and destroy natural habitats.The region of the Persian Gulf is relatively enclosed marine environment, which makes the situation even more complex, as it requires a long time to recover from environmental disasters, Abi Rached adds.This highlights Western double standards, the expert notes — the US and the EU talk about environmental protection but as soon as this collides with their geopolitical interests, the whole topic takes a backseat.

