Russian Military Destroy Launch Sites of Ukrainian Long-Range Drones

Russian troops delivered strikes on launch sites for long-range Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-03-08T10:24+0000

2026-03-08T10:24+0000

2026-03-08T10:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119871744_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8beef2eacc2b002f555e4dc51d87675d.jpg

"Tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery <...> struck areas where long-range strike drones were being prepared and launched," the ministry said in a statement.Strikes were carried out against manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and three national guard brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Annovka, Belitskoye, Grishino, Zolotoy Kolodez, Krasnoyarskoye, Kucherov Yar and Matyashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as Gavrilovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

russia

ukraine

russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup