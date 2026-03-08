International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Military Destroy Launch Sites of Ukrainian Long-Range Drones
Russian Military Destroy Launch Sites of Ukrainian Long-Range Drones
Russian troops delivered strikes on launch sites for long-range Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery &lt;...&gt; struck areas where long-range strike drones were being prepared and launched," the ministry said in a statement.Strikes were carried out against manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and three national guard brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Annovka, Belitskoye, Grishino, Zolotoy Kolodez, Krasnoyarskoye, Kucherov Yar and Matyashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as Gavrilovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
Russian Military Destroy Launch Sites of Ukrainian Long-Range Drones

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops delivered strikes on launch sites for long-range Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery <...> struck areas where long-range strike drones were being prepared and launched," the ministry said in a statement.
Strikes were carried out against manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades and three national guard brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Annovka, Belitskoye, Grishino, Zolotoy Kolodez, Krasnoyarskoye, Kucherov Yar and Matyashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as Gavrilovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup improved its frontline positions over the past day, eliminating more than 345 Ukrainian servicemen and destroying a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored personnel carrier
Ukraine also lost more than 150 servicemen, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and three armored combat vehicles in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Yug battlegroup, whose units improved their positions along the frontline
Ukrainian forces lost up to 235 troops in the zone of operations of Russia’s Sever battlegroup and up to 265 servicemen in the area of the Vostok battlegroup
West battlegroup improved its tactical positions and struck Ukrainian formations, with Ukraine's forces losing up to 180 servicemen and a tank. Up to 80 Ukrainian troops and 18 vehicles were eliminated in the area of Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
