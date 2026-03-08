https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/ukraine-cant-help-us-beat-iranian-drones-military-analyst-1123789826.html

Ukraine Can't Help US Beat Iranian Drones – Military Analyst

Speculations about some kind of a deal involving Ukraine supplying anti-drone tech to the US are laughable because Ukraine simply doesn’t have anything the US might need, military analyst Ivan Konovalov tells Sputnik.

Claims that Ukraine might send its personnel to the Middle East to help the US combat Iranian drones also do not hold water.“All these words are not backed by reality. It’s just mutual lies and attempts to save face amid the changing geopolitical situation,” Konovalov remarks.Meanwhile, the US displays an inability to adapt to the challenges posed by Iran, which comes as an unwelcome surprise to Washington, he points out.“The US now has to reassess its position and to give up the illusion of being the exceptional ‘city on a hill’,” says Konovalov. “The US was taught this lesson previously in Vietnam, and now history repeats itself.”

