International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/ukraine-cant-help-us-beat-iranian-drones-military-analyst-1123789826.html
Ukraine Can't Help US Beat Iranian Drones – Military Analyst
Ukraine Can't Help US Beat Iranian Drones – Military Analyst
Sputnik International
Speculations about some kind of a deal involving Ukraine supplying anti-drone tech to the US are laughable because Ukraine simply doesn’t have anything the US might need, military analyst Ivan Konovalov tells Sputnik.
2026-03-08T15:38+0000
2026-03-08T15:38+0000
analysis
ukraine
us
drones
ivan konovalov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102473329_3:0:1998:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_db4884bf2016a4dd4da5b1411f96f2da.png
Claims that Ukraine might send its personnel to the Middle East to help the US combat Iranian drones also do not hold water.“All these words are not backed by reality. It’s just mutual lies and attempts to save face amid the changing geopolitical situation,” Konovalov remarks.Meanwhile, the US displays an inability to adapt to the challenges posed by Iran, which comes as an unwelcome surprise to Washington, he points out.“The US now has to reassess its position and to give up the illusion of being the exceptional ‘city on a hill’,” says Konovalov. “The US was taught this lesson previously in Vietnam, and now history repeats itself.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/hadid-110-irans-kamikaze-drone-with-superior-capabilities-1123772364.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102473329_252:0:1748:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_b343228f94d62701cf28a1697a05e967.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine drones for us, us drone tech gap
ukraine drones for us, us drone tech gap

Ukraine Can't Help US Beat Iranian Drones – Military Analyst

15:38 GMT 08.03.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / / Shahed 136
Shahed 136 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / /
Subscribe
Speculations about some kind of a deal involving Ukraine supplying anti-drone tech to the US are laughable because Ukraine simply doesn’t have anything the US might need, military analyst Ivan Konovalov tells Sputnik.
Claims that Ukraine might send its personnel to the Middle East to help the US combat Iranian drones also do not hold water.
“All these words are not backed by reality. It’s just mutual lies and attempts to save face amid the changing geopolitical situation,” Konovalov remarks.
Meanwhile, the US displays an inability to adapt to the challenges posed by Iran, which comes as an unwelcome surprise to Washington, he points out.
Iranian Hadid-110 drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2026
Multimedia
Hadid-110: Iran’s Kamikaze Drone With Superior Capabilities
5 March, 15:21 GMT
“The US now has to reassess its position and to give up the illusion of being the exceptional ‘city on a hill’,” says Konovalov. “The US was taught this lesson previously in Vietnam, and now history repeats itself.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 54 March, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала