https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/ukraine-cant-help-us-beat-iranian-drones-military-analyst-1123789826.html
Ukraine Can't Help US Beat Iranian Drones – Military Analyst
Ukraine Can't Help US Beat Iranian Drones – Military Analyst
Sputnik International
Speculations about some kind of a deal involving Ukraine supplying anti-drone tech to the US are laughable because Ukraine simply doesn’t have anything the US might need, military analyst Ivan Konovalov tells Sputnik.
2026-03-08T15:38+0000
2026-03-08T15:38+0000
2026-03-08T15:38+0000
analysis
ukraine
us
drones
ivan konovalov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102473329_3:0:1998:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_db4884bf2016a4dd4da5b1411f96f2da.png
Claims that Ukraine might send its personnel to the Middle East to help the US combat Iranian drones also do not hold water.“All these words are not backed by reality. It’s just mutual lies and attempts to save face amid the changing geopolitical situation,” Konovalov remarks.Meanwhile, the US displays an inability to adapt to the challenges posed by Iran, which comes as an unwelcome surprise to Washington, he points out.“The US now has to reassess its position and to give up the illusion of being the exceptional ‘city on a hill’,” says Konovalov. “The US was taught this lesson previously in Vietnam, and now history repeats itself.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/hadid-110-irans-kamikaze-drone-with-superior-capabilities-1123772364.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102473329_252:0:1748:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_b343228f94d62701cf28a1697a05e967.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine drones for us, us drone tech gap
ukraine drones for us, us drone tech gap
Ukraine Can't Help US Beat Iranian Drones – Military Analyst
Speculations about some kind of a deal involving Ukraine supplying anti-drone tech to the US are laughable because Ukraine simply doesn’t have anything the US might need, military analyst Ivan Konovalov tells Sputnik.
Claims that Ukraine might send its personnel to the Middle East to help the US combat Iranian drones also do not hold water.
“All these words are not backed by reality. It’s just mutual lies and attempts to save face amid the changing geopolitical situation,” Konovalov remarks.
Meanwhile, the US displays an inability to adapt to the challenges posed by Iran, which comes as an unwelcome surprise to Washington, he points out.
“The US now has to reassess its position and to give up the illusion of being the exceptional ‘city on a hill’,” says Konovalov. “The US was taught this lesson previously in Vietnam, and now history repeats itself.”