US Army Can’t Whitewash Itself After Strike On Girl’s School in Iran — Experts

US Army Can’t Whitewash Itself After Strike On Girl’s School in Iran — Experts

Sputnik International

All attempts to "whitewash" the image of the US military after the strike on a school in Iran will be futile — its history remains stained, and accountability for war crimes necessitates bringing the US to trial, experts told Sputnik.

"Investigations by the world press confirm the direct responsibility of the US for the mass murder of Iranian girls. Any attempts to whitewash the image of the American army are futile; its history is black – both regarding Iran and its partnership with Israel, which has been condemned at the UN for genocide," Mohammad Shams, an associate professor at the Lebanese University, said.The US also committed crimes in Iraq, where bombardments of civilian sites led to the deaths of over a million people, as well as in Yemen, Somalia and Libya, he added, noting that as a partner of Israel the US should face the International Court of Justice.The joint US-Israeli attack on the school is a deliberate war crime, not a random error, and the move must be investigated and punished by the International Criminal Court, political scientist Ali Azeddin said.It is important to publicize these crimes and not succumb to the American policy of concealing and distorting facts, as was the case with the fictitious "weapons of mass destruction" used to justify the invasion of Iraq, the expert concluded.The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girl’s school occurred on February 28, with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Araghchi stating 171 girls was killed. The US investigators believe the American forces are responsible for the strike, Reuters reported.

