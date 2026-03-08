International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/us-not-seeking-agreement-with-iran-now---trump-1123786357.html
US Not Seeking Agreement With Iran Now - Trump
US Not Seeking Agreement With Iran Now - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump argued that the United States was not seeking an agreement with Iran.
2026-03-08T04:59+0000
2026-03-08T04:59+0000
world
us
donald trump
iran
aggression
war of aggression
act of aggression
color revolution
color revolutions
regime change
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428747_0:16:3072:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6b9cc5f7d65bc6b6db4567ebbfe5ea.jpg
"We are not looking to settle. They'd like to settle. We are not looking to settle," Trump told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/wests-silence-on-schoolgirls-killed-in-iran-reveals-its-true-face---russias-mfa-1123754340.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428747_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43e6346f2edf9ba018262d52f8f9ad31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-iran war, war of choice, us aggression, us attack on iran us strikes, us-iran talks, us dominance, us hegemony, trump's war, forever war, war on iran, attack on iran, nuclear program, regime change, color revolution
us-iran war, war of choice, us aggression, us attack on iran us strikes, us-iran talks, us dominance, us hegemony, trump's war, forever war, war on iran, attack on iran, nuclear program, regime change, color revolution

US Not Seeking Agreement With Iran Now - Trump

04:59 GMT 08.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump argued that the United States was not seeking an agreement with Iran.
"We are not looking to settle. They'd like to settle. We are not looking to settle," Trump told reporters.
Trump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2026
World
West's Silence on Schoolgirls Killed in Iran Reveals Its True Face - Russia's MFA
3 March, 18:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 54 March, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала