US Not Seeking Agreement With Iran Now - Trump
US President Donald Trump argued that the United States was not seeking an agreement with Iran.
2026-03-08T04:59+0000
"We are not looking to settle. They'd like to settle. We are not looking to settle," Trump told reporters.
"We are not looking to settle. They'd like to settle. We are not looking to settle," Trump told reporters.