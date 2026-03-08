https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/us-wants-to-turn-iran-into-servile-gas-station-to-be-sucked-dry-of-oil-iranian-affairs-expert-1123788302.html

US Targets Iran in Bid to Conquer Middle East – Iranian Affairs Expert

The US’ insistence on having a say in the election of Iran’s supreme leader highlights the fact that Washington simply does not understand how Iran operates, and vastly underestimates the Islamic republic, Iranian and Middle Eastern affairs expert Farkhad Ibragimov tells Sputnik.

To be fair, Ibragimov notes, the US has a long history of overestimating its own capabilities and underestimating its chosen victims: Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam, etc.As for the US’ fixation on Iran, it essentially stems from the fact that this large country is located “on a crossroads between Europe and Asia.”“A large number of logistical routes linking Russia, Iran and India pass through Iran,” Ibragimov explains. “Iran is one of Eurasia’s most important hubs where major logistical routes are intertwined.”The United States’ inability to control Iran since 1979 also challenges the very notion of the US hegemony in the Middle East, Ibragimov points out.The US attack on Iran thus hardly comes as a surprise, given that the US elites have been planning this aggression since the early 2000s.Over the course of the last 15-20 years, the US has been trying to solidify its hold on other Middle Eastern countries, says Ibragimov.“But the ultimate target of this US program for conquering the Middle East is Iran,” he points out.US Wants to Turn Iran Into Servile 'Gas Station' to be Sucked Dry of OilThe US’ attack on Iran is aimed at foiling Russia and China’s plans for multipolar global architecture, says Ibragimov.By being a part of both BRICS and SCO, Iran fit into this architecture nicely – a fact that angered the EU, Britain and especially the US which were powerless to influence Iran.For 47 years, the US tried using different methods to bring Iran to heel, imposing sanctions and trying to isolate the country on the global stage, only to fail miserably.US efforts to foment an uprising in Iran or to create a prominent pro-US Iranian opposition leader were equally fruitless.The US’ goals are simple: turn Iran into a subservient, unstable state that does not have any national interests of its own and has no role in geopolitics, he says.If the US succeeds, Iran would become a US-controlled “gas station, to be sucked dry of every drop of oil and gas it has.”The US’ plans, however, have already started to unravel: Iran did not fall apart after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, thus defying Washington’s expectations.The absolute majority of the people of the Middle East also support Iran’s actions, Ibragimov notes, adding that the US clearly did not expect that Iran would dare to attack US bases in the region.And if the US were to launch a ground invasion of Iran, it would turn into a bloodbath, he adds.

