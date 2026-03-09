International
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 10
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 10
Tensions across the Middle East continue to escalate following the large-scale military campaign launched by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28.
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 10

09:37 GMT 09.03.2026
Tensions across the Middle East continue to escalate following the large-scale military campaign launched by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28.
Iran has launched overnight missile and drone strikes across Iraq, Jordan, and the Gulf states following a fresh wave of Israeli attacks. The operation comes as Iran's Assembly of Experts formally appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the nation's new Supreme Leader, ensuring continuity of the Islamic Revolution's principles amid the escalating conflict.
At least 32 were injured in Bahrain, while a US base near Erbil was targeted as the IRGC expands its retaliatory campaign.
Follow Sputnik's live updates for more!
10:16 GMT 09.03.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2026
Russia
Putin Congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on His Election as Supreme Leader of Iran
10:16 GMT
09:53 GMT 09.03.2026
Tehran on Truce: Iran Will Retaliate While Military Aggression Against It Underway
While there is military aggression against Iran, it is inappropriate to talk about anything other than Iran's retaliatory measures, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
"The military aggression continues. In the current circumstances, it is not very inappropriate to talk about anything unrelated to defense, a crushing response to the enemy," Baghaei told reporters, as quoted by the SNN broadcaster.
09:46 GMT 09.03.2026
Iranian Foreign Ministry Says United States Wants to Gain Access to Iranian Oil Resources
The US wants to gain access to Iranian oil resources, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.
"There is no doubt about what the US goal is, so far now no one has doubted that the US goal is to gain access to oil resources," Baqaei told reporters, as quoted by the SNN broadcaster.
09:46 GMT 09.03.2026
Iran Did Not Carry Out Attacks on Cyprus, Turkey, Azerbaijan - Iranian Foreign Ministry
The Iranian armed forces did not carry out attacks on Cyprus, Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday.
"As for Azerbaijan, Turkey and Cyprus, the General Staff of the armed forces [of Iran] has clearly and officially stated that there have been no such rocket launches from the territory of Iran or the armed forces," Baqaei told reporters, as quoted by the SNN broadcaster.
09:45 GMT 09.03.2026
Witkoff, Kushner Cancel Visit to Israel Scheduled for March 10 - Reports
US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner have canceled their visit to Israel scheduled for March 10, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Axios reported about their planned visit.
09:44 GMT 09.03.2026
Israel Attacks Southern Suburbs of Beirut - Eyewitnesses
Israeli combat aircraft attacked the Sfeir area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Monday.
"Israeli planes attacked apartment buildings in the Sfeir area in the southern suburbs," one of the eyewitnesses said.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed new attacks on the Hezbollah movement's infrastructure in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh.
"The IDF is now striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahieh area in Beirut. Details to follow," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
09:44 GMT 09.03.2026
Iran Carries Out 30th Wave of Missile, Drone Strikes on Israeli, US Targets – IRGC
The Iranian armed forces have carried out the 30th wave of strikes against the US and Israeli targets in the Middle East with the use of drones and hypersonic and ballistic missiles, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.
"Simultaneously with the election of new Supreme Leader [Mojtaba Khamenei] … the 30th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was conducted with 100% success targeting US terrorist bases in the region and northern occupied territories using Khorramshahr, Fattah, Kheibar missiles on liquid and solid fuel, as well as strategic drones," the IRGC said, as quoted by the state-run IRIB broadcaster.
Also on Monday, the Bahraini National Communication Centre said that the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) facility in the village of Maameer caught fire after an Iranian strike. Later, it added that the strike caused no material damage and the firefighting teams had contained the blaze.
09:43 GMT 09.03.2026
No Strikes on Bushehr NPP, Construction Site of New Units Recorded - Russia's Rosatom
The situation in the area of the Iranian Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) remains difficult, but no strikes have been recorded on it or on the construction site of new power units, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
"The situation in the Bushehr NPP area remains difficult. But, fortunately, there were no strikes on the plant itself, nor on the construction site and staff settlements," Likhachev told the Strana Rosatom newspaper.
Part of the Russian staff is currently involved in the maintenance of equipment at the construction site of the new power units of the Iranian Bushehr NPP, the corporation head said, adding that the main work there has been temporarily suspended.
"Our priority in the current situation in Iran is to ensure the safety of Russian personnel working on the construction of units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr NPP. That is over 600 people," Likhachev said.
The Rosatom head added that he regularly informs the Russian leadership about the situation both at the Bushehr NPP site in Iran and among Russian employees.
"I know that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not only keeping the situation under control, but is also personally involved in ensuring the safety of our employees," Likhachev said.
Additionally, Rosatom has set up a permanent hotline for relatives of Russian employees working on the construction of new units at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, the head said.
"We have completed preparations for the second stage of staff optimization, namely the evacuation of family members and part of the staff to Russia. We will be moving them to a safe place in the near future," Likhachev said.
09:42 GMT 09.03.2026
Saudi Arabia Aware of Danger of Escalation of Conflict in Middle East – Foreign Minister
Saudi Arabia is well aware of the danger of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and consistently shows maximum restraint, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Monday.
"Saudi Arabia is well aware of the danger of an escalation of the conflict and consistently shows maximum restraint," the minister said at a meeting with Chinese Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
09:42 GMT 09.03.2026
Erdogan Conducts 'Telephone Diplomacy' to Resume Talks Between US, Iran - Administration
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is conducting "telephone diplomacy" with world leaders to resume negotiations between the United States and Iran, the administration of the Turkish leader told Sputnik on Monday.
"The president is in active telephone contacts with a number of world leaders, discussing the possibility of resuming the negotiation process between the United States and Iran," the source said.
The source added that Ankara expects a telephone conversation between Erdogan and Russian President Vladirmir Putin on the situation in the Middle East soon
09:41 GMT 09.03.2026
China Ready to Assist in Maintaining Peace in Persian Gulf – Special Envoy for Middle East
China stands ready to actively cooperate with all parties to maintain peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region, China's Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said.
"As a major country upholding justice and a good friend and partner of Saudi Arabia, China will continue playing a constructive role and stands ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia, actively engage with all parties, and spare no effort to maintain peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region," the envoy said during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday.
09:41 GMT 09.03.2026
Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Attacks on Oil Facilities – Defense Ministry
Saudi air defense systems destroyed 11 drones and several missiles overnight targeting the kingdom’s oil and military facilities, the Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"A drone heading toward the Shaybah field was downed by air defense systems in Rub al-Khali," the ministry said on X.
Earlier, the ministry said it repelled drone attacks in Al Jowf province and destroyed missiles aimed at one of the kingdom's military bases.
09:40 GMT 09.03.2026
Bahrain Oil Company Bapco Declares Force Majeure After Explosion at Its Refinery – Reports
Bahrain oil company Bapco has declared force majeure after explosions at its refinery, the country’s state news agency BNA reported on Monday.
At the same time, the company said that local oil market needs are fully met regardless.
09:40 GMT 09.03.2026
US Patriot Air Defense Missile Mistakenly Hits Residential Building in Bahrain – Reports
A US Patriot air defense missile struck a residential building in the Bahraini capital of Manama by mistake while repelling a drone attack, the Iraqi Rudaw broadcaster reported on Monday.
It published footage showing a Patriot missile sharply falling onto residential buildings after the launch. The incident injured several people, the report said.
Previously, the Bahraini Health Ministry said that 32 people were injured late on Sunday in the strike on Sitra district, with four people in serious condition.
The Patriot air defense system, with each interceptor missile worth $4 million, equips the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base in Manama.
09:40 GMT 09.03.2026
Israel Strikes Long-Range Missile Launcher Site in Iran - IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that it had struck a rocket engine production site and long-range missile launchers in Iran.
"As part of the strikes, the IDF struck a rocket engine production facility and several long-range ballistic missiles launch sites that were prepared for launch toward the State of Israel," the IDF said on Telegram.
09:39 GMT 09.03.2026
Trump Sees Oil Prices Dropping Back After Removal of 'Iran Nuclear Threat'
US President Donald Trump claims that oil prices will fall quickly after the supposed "nuclear threat" from Iran is neutralized.
Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Trump urged people not to worry about rising gasoline prices amid the conflict in the Middle East.
"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace," Trump wrote on the social media platform TruthSocial.
Oil prices skyrocketed early on Monday on fears of prolonged problems with shipments from the Middle East. Brent crude futures topped $118 per barrelat one moment, the highest in about 4 years.
Iran is striking US military targets in the Middle East and Israeli territory in retaliation for attacks by the United States and Israel. On the very first day of the conflict, February 28, a girls' school in southern Iran was attacked, and on the same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. The total death toll from the attack, according to Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, has now exceeded 1,300.
The United states and Israel explained the start of the military operation as a preemptive strike and alleged threats from Tehran over its nuclear program. However, they are now no longer hiding their desire to see a change of power in Iran.
09:39 GMT 09.03.2026
UAE Says Air Defense Systems Repelling Missile Threats - Reports
UAE authorities claimed that the country's air defense systems were repelling a missile threat, Reuters reported.
09:39 GMT 09.03.2026
Missile Defense Prevents Attack on US Diplomatic Facility Near Baghdad Airport - Reports
A missile defense system prevented a missile and drone attack aimed at the US diplomatic facility near Baghdad International Airport, Reuters reported citing police sources.
09:38 GMT 09.03.2026
US Military Base Near Erbil Airport in Iraq Attacked by Drone - Reports
A US military base near Erbil Airport in Iraq was attacked by a drone, Reuters reported citing unnamed security sources.
09:38 GMT 09.03.2026
Israeli Army Claims Strikes on Hezbollah Infrastructure in Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
"The IDF struck infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Beirut," the IDF said in a statement.
On Monday night, several rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility. In response, the Israeli army launched massive strikes on populated areas across the country, including the capital. Hundreds of thousands of citizens began fleeing their homes, seeking refuge in safer areas of Lebanon.
