US President Donald Trump claims that oil prices will fall quickly after the supposed "nuclear threat" from Iran is neutralized.
Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Trump urged people not to worry about rising gasoline prices amid the conflict in the Middle East.
"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace," Trump wrote on the social media platform TruthSocial.
Oil prices skyrocketed early on Monday on fears of prolonged problems with shipments from the Middle East. Brent crude futures topped $118 per barrelat one moment, the highest in about 4 years.
Iran is striking US military targets in the Middle East and Israeli territory in retaliation for attacks by the United States and Israel. On the very first day of the conflict, February 28, a girls' school in southern Iran was attacked, and on the same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. The total death toll from the attack, according to Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, has now exceeded 1,300.
The United states and Israel explained the start of the military operation as a preemptive strike and alleged threats from Tehran over its nuclear program. However, they are now no longer hiding their desire to see a change of power in Iran.