LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 10

Iran Carries Out 30th Wave of Missile, Drone Strikes on Israeli, US Targets – IRGC

The Iranian armed forces have carried out the 30th wave of strikes against the US and Israeli targets in the Middle East with the use of drones and hypersonic and ballistic missiles, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.

"Simultaneously with the election of new Supreme Leader [Mojtaba Khamenei] … the 30th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was conducted with 100% success targeting US terrorist bases in the region and northern occupied territories using Khorramshahr, Fattah, Kheibar missiles on liquid and solid fuel, as well as strategic drones," the IRGC said, as quoted by the state-run IRIB broadcaster.

Also on Monday, the Bahraini National Communication Centre said that the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) facility in the village of Maameer caught fire after an Iranian strike. Later, it added that the strike caused no material damage and the firefighting teams had contained the blaze.