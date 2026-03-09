https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/russian-forces-liberate-golubovka-village-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1123795054.html

Russian Forces Liberate Golubovka Village in DPR - Defense Ministry

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Battlegroup liberated the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russian forces also inflicted damage on enemy formations in the areas of Druzhkovka, Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk, and Konstantinovka, the ministry said.Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in this sector exceeded 200 personnel. They also lost US-made M113 and Stryker armored personnel carriers, three other armored combat vehicles, 19 vehicles, four field artillery guns, three ammunition depots, and seven fuel and materiel storage facilities.

