https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/russian-forces-liberate-golubovka-village-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1123795054.html
Russian Forces Liberate Golubovka Village in DPR - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Golubovka Village in DPR - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-03-09T10:03+0000
2026-03-09T10:03+0000
2026-03-09T10:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dpr
kramatorsk
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
m113
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123794893_0:14:3592:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_7c5a4bb32649fa996fb4fa50884bd218.jpg
"As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Battlegroup liberated the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russian forces also inflicted damage on enemy formations in the areas of Druzhkovka, Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk, and Konstantinovka, the ministry said.Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in this sector exceeded 200 personnel. They also lost US-made M113 and Stryker armored personnel carriers, three other armored combat vehicles, 19 vehicles, four field artillery guns, three ammunition depots, and seven fuel and materiel storage facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/russian-forces-liberate-sosnovoye-settlement-in-dpr-1123775556.html
russia
dpr
kramatorsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123794893_431:0:3162:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcf0c8f97226cc81534bef6af1678c3a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia ukraine conflict, donetsk people’s republic, golubovka holubivka liberation, russian defense ministry statement, russian armed forces advance donetsk, yug battlegroup operations, druzhkovka kramatorsk konstantinovka fighting, ukrainian armed forces losses, m113 armored personnel carrier destroyed, stryker apc destroyed, ukraine frontline donetsk region, russian military offensive donbass, battlefield update ukraine war, russian army advances donetsk, ukraine war latest developments
russia ukraine conflict, donetsk people’s republic, golubovka holubivka liberation, russian defense ministry statement, russian armed forces advance donetsk, yug battlegroup operations, druzhkovka kramatorsk konstantinovka fighting, ukrainian armed forces losses, m113 armored personnel carrier destroyed, stryker apc destroyed, ukraine frontline donetsk region, russian military offensive donbass, battlefield update ukraine war, russian army advances donetsk, ukraine war latest developments
Russian Forces Liberate Golubovka Village in DPR - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Battlegroup liberated the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces also inflicted damage on enemy formations in the areas of Druzhkovka, Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk, and Konstantinovka, the ministry said.
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in this sector exceeded 200 personnel. They also lost US-made M113 and Stryker armored personnel carriers, three other armored combat vehicles, 19 vehicles, four field artillery guns, three ammunition depots, and seven fuel and materiel storage facilities.