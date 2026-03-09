International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/russian-forces-liberate-golubovka-village-in-dpr---defense-ministry-1123795054.html
Russian Forces Liberate Golubovka Village in DPR - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Golubovka Village in DPR - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-03-09T10:03+0000
2026-03-09T10:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dpr
kramatorsk
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
m113
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123794893_0:14:3592:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_7c5a4bb32649fa996fb4fa50884bd218.jpg
"As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Battlegroup liberated the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russian forces also inflicted damage on enemy formations in the areas of Druzhkovka, Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk, and Konstantinovka, the ministry said.Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in this sector exceeded 200 personnel. They also lost US-made M113 and Stryker armored personnel carriers, three other armored combat vehicles, 19 vehicles, four field artillery guns, three ammunition depots, and seven fuel and materiel storage facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/russian-forces-liberate-sosnovoye-settlement-in-dpr-1123775556.html
russia
dpr
kramatorsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123794893_431:0:3162:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcf0c8f97226cc81534bef6af1678c3a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia ukraine conflict, donetsk people’s republic, golubovka holubivka liberation, russian defense ministry statement, russian armed forces advance donetsk, yug battlegroup operations, druzhkovka kramatorsk konstantinovka fighting, ukrainian armed forces losses, m113 armored personnel carrier destroyed, stryker apc destroyed, ukraine frontline donetsk region, russian military offensive donbass, battlefield update ukraine war, russian army advances donetsk, ukraine war latest developments
russia ukraine conflict, donetsk people’s republic, golubovka holubivka liberation, russian defense ministry statement, russian armed forces advance donetsk, yug battlegroup operations, druzhkovka kramatorsk konstantinovka fighting, ukrainian armed forces losses, m113 armored personnel carrier destroyed, stryker apc destroyed, ukraine frontline donetsk region, russian military offensive donbass, battlefield update ukraine war, russian army advances donetsk, ukraine war latest developments

Russian Forces Liberate Golubovka Village in DPR - Defense Ministry

10:03 GMT 09.03.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen stand atop a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft autocannon
Russian servicemen stand atop a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft autocannon - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Battlegroup liberated the village of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces also inflicted damage on enemy formations in the areas of Druzhkovka, Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk, and Konstantinovka, the ministry said.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Sosnovoye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
6 March, 09:45 GMT
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in this sector exceeded 200 personnel. They also lost US-made M113 and Stryker armored personnel carriers, three other armored combat vehicles, 19 vehicles, four field artillery guns, three ammunition depots, and seven fuel and materiel storage facilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала