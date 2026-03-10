https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/countries-can-gain-passage-through-hormuz-strait-if-expel-us-israel-envoys---irgc-1123799241.html
Countries Can Gain Passage Through Hormuz Strait If Expel US, Israel Envoys - IRGC
Any Arab or European country will gain passage through the Strait of Hormuz if it expels US and Israeli ambassadors from its territory, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
"Any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will gain complete freedom and the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow," the IRGC statement said, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster.
israel
05:11 GMT 10.03.2026 (Updated: 05:17 GMT 10.03.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Any Arab or European country will gain passage through the Strait of Hormuz if it expels US and Israeli ambassadors from its territory, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
"Any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will gain complete freedom and the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow," the IRGC statement said, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster.