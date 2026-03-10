https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/countries-can-gain-passage-through-hormuz-strait-if-expel-us-israel-envoys---irgc-1123799241.html

Countries Can Gain Passage Through Hormuz Strait If Expel US, Israel Envoys - IRGC

Countries Can Gain Passage Through Hormuz Strait If Expel US, Israel Envoys - IRGC

Sputnik International

Any Arab or European country will gain passage through the Strait of Hormuz if it expels US and Israeli ambassadors from its territory, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

2026-03-10T05:11+0000

2026-03-10T05:11+0000

2026-03-10T05:17+0000

world

strait of hormuz

israel

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

us

ambassador

us ambassador

envoy

us envoy

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0a/1123799086_0:144:799:593_1920x0_80_0_0_61860d5337e7c743039b7ea42fdbbb06.jpg

"Any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will gain complete freedom and the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow," the IRGC statement said, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/trump-considers-deploying-us-troops-in-iran--reports-1123780351.html

strait of hormuz

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil flow, oil export, maritime shipment, shipping, maritime shipping, sailing through, us escort, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, war on iran