https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-11-1123800691.html
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 11
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 11
The Middle East remains on edge as the conflict triggered by the February 28 US–Israeli strikes on Iran enters its 11th day.
world
middle east
iran
israel
us
iran
israel
News
Black smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot

LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 11

09:26 GMT 10.03.2026
The Middle East remains on edge as the conflict triggered by the February 28 US–Israeli strikes on Iran enters its 11th day.
The attacks, which targeted multiple Iranian sites and killed senior Iranian officials, sparked a major regional escalation and a wave of retaliatory missile and drone operations by Iran against Israeli and American positions across the Middle East.
The confrontation around Iran intensified overnight, as the country continued its military response to the ongoing US–Israeli attacks. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the 33rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching a new barrage of missiles toward Israeli targets and positions linked to US forces in the region. Iranian officials also signaled that diplomacy with the US is no longer under consideration, with Iran’s foreign minister stating that talks with the US are “no longer on the agenda.”
At the same time, tensions continued to grow on several fronts. Iranian media reported that an Israeli strike hit a school in the city of Khomein in western Iran, while the IRGC claimed a strike on the US Army headquarters at the Harir base in Iraq.
In a new warning related to maritime security, the IRGC said that any Arab or European country that expels US and Israeli ambassadors would be granted full freedom of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring Iran’s leverage over one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.
Follow Sputnik's live updates for more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
11:32 GMT 10.03.2026
Qatar's Air Defense Forces Intercept Missile Attack - Defense Ministry
Qatar's air defense forces have intercepted a missile attack, the Qatari Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the ministry wrote on X.
11:32 GMT 10.03.2026
Iran Considers US Threats Over Strait of Hormuz Empty - Security Council Secretary
Tehran considers Washington's threats to launch strong strikes against Iran if the Islamic Republic takes measures that stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz to be empty, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would strike Iran 20 times harder than it is currently doing if Tehran stops oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
"The heroic Iranian people are not afraid of your empty threats. Greater men have failed to erase the Iranian nation," Larijani said.
11:32 GMT 10.03.2026
Israel Struck Quds Force Headquarters in Tehran on Monday - IDF
On March 9, Israel launched strikes in Tehran, targeting the infrastructure within the headquarters of the Quds force, a special forces unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.
"Overnight (Monday)... The Israeli Air Force struck infrastructure within the main headquarters of the 'Quds Force,' along with additional production sites for various weapons and defense systems belonging to the Iranian regime," the IDF said on Telegram.
In addition, the strikes targeted a research and development complex used by the IRGC and located on university grounds in Tehran, the statement added.
11:31 GMT 10.03.2026
WHO Says Investigating Reports of Israel's Use of Phosphorus in Lebanon
The World Health Organization has received reports of Israel's use of phosphorus in strikes in Lebanon and will continue to investigate the situation, WHO representative in Lebanon Abdinasir Abubakar said on Tuesday.
During a briefing, the representative said that there is currently no information about victims of Israel's possible use of phosphorus in Lebanon.
10:37 GMT 10.03.2026
IDF Says Launched Another Series of Strikes on Targets in Tehran
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it has launched another series of strikes on targets in Tehran.
"The IDF has begun a wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran," the IDF said on Telegram.
10:15 GMT 10.03.2026
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2026
World
Putin Conveys to Trump Proposals for Resolving Crisis Around Iran - Kremlin
10:14 GMT
09:31 GMT 10.03.2026
Iranian Military Says Attacked Israeli Oil, Gas Facility in Haifa
Iranian forces attacked an oil refinery and fuel storage tanks in the Israeli city of Haifa, the Iranian military said on Tuesday.
"The Iranian air force, in response to the attack on Iran's oil storage facilities, used drones to attack an oil and gas refinery and fuel storage facilities belonging to the Zionist regime in Haifa," the military said in a statement, as quoted by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
The attack took place within the last few hours, the statement added.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the army has detected another missile launch from Iranian territory toward Israel, with air defense systems actively working to intercept the threat.
Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel following the latest rocket attack from Iran, with explosions heard in the sky, presumably from interceptor operations.
According to Israel's rocket alert system, warnings were activated across a significant portion of central Israel, including the Jerusalem area, as well as in the West Bank.
On Monday, one person was killed, and several others were wounded in central Israel by falling rocket fragments.
09:31 GMT 10.03.2026
Iran Hits US-Led Coalition Base in Iraqi Kurdistan With Missiles - IRGC
Iran has launched missile strikes on the Harir base of the US-led coalition in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.
"The headquarters of the US aggressor army at the Harir base in Iraqi Kurdistan was shelled by five missiles from the IRGC ground forces," the army was quoted as saying by the IRIB broadcaster.
The Iranian military gave no specific timing for the attack.
09:30 GMT 10.03.2026
US Destroyed or Damaged About 50 Ships of Iranian Navy Since Start of Operation - CENTCOM
The United States has destroyed of damaged about 50 ships of the Iranian naval forces since the beginning of the operation, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.
According to the latest data by CENTCOM on X, the US has hit over 5,000 targets related to Iran's security system, with priority over targets that, according to the US military, pose an "immediate threat," as well as destroyed of damaged about 50 ships.
09:30 GMT 10.03.2026
UAV Crashes Into Residential Area Near Riyadh, No Casualties - Civil Defense
A drone crashed into a residential area northwest of the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the Saudi Civil Defense said on Tuesday.
"A drone crashed into a residential area in the administrative district of Az Zulfi, causing minor material damage, and there were no casualties," the authority said in a statement.
09:30 GMT 10.03.2026
Hezbollah Says Repelled Israeli Advance in Southern Lebanon
Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it has repelled an attempt by the Israeli army to advance deep into southern Lebanon.
"At 02:30 [00:30 GMT] on Tuesday, 03/10/2026, Islamic Resistance fighters repelled an attempted advance by Israeli forces on the southern outskirts of Al-Khiyam town in the prison area," the statement read.
Hezbollah fighters scored direct hits on two Merkava tanks, with one erupting in flames, the movement said.
During the Israeli military's attempts to evacuate both tanks, the fighters struck the evacuation teams during intense clashes with the advancing unit, it said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah reported seven additional combined operations, delivering precision strikes on Israeli troop and equipment concentrations along the southern border.
09:29 GMT 10.03.2026
Trump Advisors Encourage Him to Find Quick Exit From Iran Conflict - Reports
Some advisors to US President Donald Trump are urging him to find a quick path out of the conflict with Iran and say that objectives were achieved amid a sharp rise in oil prices and concerns that a prolonged conflict could provoke a political backlash, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
On Monday, Trump promised that the US operation against Iran would be completed very soon.
Some Trump administration officials told The Wall Street Journal that, as long as Tehran continues to attack Middle Eastern countries, and Israel remains ready to strike Iranian targets, an easy US exit from the conflict is unlikely.
The official said that the US president would not stop fighting until he achieves a victory that satisfied him, though Trump was sometimes surprised by Iran's unwillingness to accommodate US and Israeli demands under military pressure, the report read late on Monday.
09:29 GMT 10.03.2026
Israel Can Continue Offensive Against Hezbollah After End of Conflict With Iran - Reports
Israeli officials are preparing for a protracted campaign against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, which is likely to continue after the end of the conflict with Iran, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Israeli officials discussed the resumption of the offensive against Hezbollah even before the start of the operation against Iran, the newspaper reported.
09:28 GMT 10.03.2026
Israel Strikes School in Khomeyn City in Western Iran - Reports
Israel has struck the Dr. Hafezi school in the Khomeyn city in western Iran's Markazi province, the Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.
Nearby residential buildings also sustained damage from the attack, according to the report. The US and Israel also hit a training camp, shopping mall, and administrative building in the city, Fars reported.
09:28 GMT 10.03.2026
Netherlands to Send Warship to Mediterranean at Request of France - Reports
The Dutch government has decided to send the anti-aircraft and command frigate HNLMS Evertsen to the eastern Mediterranean at the request of France to protect countries in the region from Iranian attacks, the NOS broadcaster reported, citing a decision by the defense and foreign ministers.
The ministers' letter read that the ship will be deployed to protect countries such as Cyprus and Turkey, the report said on Monday.
On March 3, France asked the Netherlands to support the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the eastern Mediterranean with the Evertsen air defense and command frigate, which was part of the carrier's strike group during its mission in the Baltic Sea. as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.
09:27 GMT 10.03.2026
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Increases to 486 - Health Ministry
The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon has risen to 486, with 1,313 people being injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.
"The total number of victims of Israeli aggression since March 2 has reached 486, with 1,313 injured," the ministry said on Monday.
On March 2, several rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility. In response, the Israeli army launched massive strikes on populated areas across the country, including the capital. Hundreds of thousands of citizens began fleeing their homes, seeking refuge in safer areas of Lebanon.
09:27 GMT 10.03.2026
Iran Did Not Close Strait of Hormuz - Araghchi
Iran did not close the Strait of Hormuz and is not impeding navigation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
"Oil production and oil transportation have slowed or stopped not because of us, but because of the attacks and aggression by the Israelis and Americans against us. So, it is they who have made the entire region unsafe, and that is why tankers and ships are afraid to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. We did not close this strait. We are not impeding their navigation in this strait," Araghchi said in an interview with PBS.
Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump promised to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. He also noted that the US would not allow Iran to disrupt global oil supplies, vowing to strike harshly against the Islamic Republic if it does.
09:27 GMT 10.03.2026
President Donald Trump speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2026
World
Trump Threatens to ‘Hit’ Iran ‘Twenty Times Harder’ Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Flows
05:17 GMT
