LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 11

The attacks, which targeted multiple Iranian sites and killed senior Iranian officials, sparked a major regional escalation and a wave of retaliatory missile and drone operations by Iran against Israeli and American positions across the Middle East.
The confrontation around Iran intensified overnight, as the country continued its military response to the ongoing US–Israeli attacks. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the 33rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching a new barrage of missiles toward Israeli targets and positions linked to US forces in the region. Iranian officials also signaled that diplomacy with the US is no longer under consideration, with Iran’s foreign minister stating that talks with the US are “no longer on the agenda.”
At the same time, tensions continued to grow on several fronts. Iranian media reported that an Israeli strike hit a school in the city of Khomein in western Iran, while the IRGC claimed a strike on the US Army headquarters at the Harir base in Iraq.
In a new warning related to maritime security, the IRGC said that any Arab or European country that expels US and Israeli ambassadors would be granted full freedom of passage through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring Iran’s leverage over one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.
