LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 11

Iranian Military Says Attacked Israeli Oil, Gas Facility in Haifa

Iranian forces attacked an oil refinery and fuel storage tanks in the Israeli city of Haifa, the Iranian military said on Tuesday.

"The Iranian air force, in response to the attack on Iran's oil storage facilities, used drones to attack an oil and gas refinery and fuel storage facilities belonging to the Zionist regime in Haifa," the military said in a statement, as quoted by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

The attack took place within the last few hours, the statement added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the army has detected another missile launch from Iranian territory toward Israel, with air defense systems actively working to intercept the threat.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel following the latest rocket attack from Iran, with explosions heard in the sky, presumably from interceptor operations.

According to Israel's rocket alert system, warnings were activated across a significant portion of central Israel, including the Jerusalem area, as well as in the West Bank.

On Monday, one person was killed, and several others were wounded in central Israel by falling rocket fragments.