Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukrainian Su-27 Fighter - MoD
Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukrainian Su-27 Fighter - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet during combat operations, he Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
“Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft,” the ministry said in a statement.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 106,444 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,826 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 32,303 field artillery guns and mortars, and 50,530 units of special military vehicles.
“Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft,” the ministry said in a statement.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 106,444 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,826 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 32,303 field artillery guns and mortars, and 50,530 units of special military vehicles.