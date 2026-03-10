https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/russian-aerospace-forces-down-ukrainian-su-27-fighter---mod-1123799772.html

Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukrainian Su-27 Fighter - MoD

The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet during combat operations, he Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

“Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft,” the ministry said in a statement.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 106,444 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,826 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 32,303 field artillery guns and mortars, and 50,530 units of special military vehicles.

