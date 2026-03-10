International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukrainian Su-27 Fighter - MoD
Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukrainian Su-27 Fighter - MoD
The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet during combat operations, he Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
“Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft,” the ministry said in a statement.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 106,444 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,826 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 32,303 field artillery guns and mortars, and 50,530 units of special military vehicles.
Russian Aerospace Forces Down Ukrainian Su-27 Fighter - MoD

09:10 GMT 10.03.2026 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 10.03.2026)
“Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft,” the ministry said in a statement.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 106,444 unmanned aerial vehicles, 641 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,826 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 32,303 field artillery guns and mortars, and 50,530 units of special military vehicles.
